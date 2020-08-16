2020 Veterinary Imaging Market Report- Growth with Top Companies like Mindray Medical International Limited
The global veterinary imaging market is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
The report analyses the Veterinary imaging market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on products, animal type, therapeutic area, end user, and region. Veterinary Imaging Market report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=421298
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report
GE Healthcare (US), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Mindray Medical International Limited (China), Canon Inc. (Japan), Heska Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Konica Minolta (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), E.I. Medical Imaging (US), IMV imaging (UK), SEDECAL (Spain), Clarius Mobile Health (Canada), Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd. (China), DRAMIŃSKI S.A. (Poland), EPICA Animal Health (US), and ClearVet Digital Radiography Systems (US).
The growth in this market is majorly driven by the increase in animal healthcare spending and growing pet insurance purchase, the growing companion animals market, increase in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels in developed regions, and the launch of advanced products. However, lack of animal healthcare awareness, a severe shortage of skilled veterinarians, and the high cost of imaging instruments in emerging countries are factors expected to restrain the overall market growth, to a certain extent, during the forecast period.
The veterinary imaging market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latina America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share. The large share of North America can primarily be attributed increasing population of companion and livestock animals, rising meat and dairy product consumption, rising veterinary healthcare expenditure, and growth in pet insurance coverage.
Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=421298
Table Of Contents in this Report-
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives Of The Study
1.2 Market Definition And Scope
1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions
1.2.2 Markets Covered
Figure 1 Global Veterinary Imaging Market
1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study
1.3 Currency
Table 1 Exchange Rates Utilized For The Conversion To Usd
1.4 Limitations
1.5 Stakeholders
1.6 Summary Of Changes
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Approach
Figure 2 Research Design
2.1.1 Secondary Sources
Figure 3 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Sources
Figure 4 Key Data From Primary Sources
Figure 5 Key Industry Insights
Figure 6 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region
2.2 Market Sizing And Validation
Figure 7 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis
Figure 8 Revenue Share Analysis Illustration
Figure 9 Supply-Side Analysis Of The Veterinary Imaging Market
Figure 10 Bottom-Up Approach
Figure 11 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation
Figure 12 Market Data Triangulation Methodology
2.4 Market Ranking Analysis
2.5 Assumptions For The Study
3 Executive Summary
Figure 13 Veterinary Imaging Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)
Figure 14 Radiography (X-Ray) Imaging Systems Will Continue To Dominate The Veterinary Imaging Instruments Market During The Forecast Period
Figure 15 Veterinary Imaging Market, By Therapeutic Area, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)
Figure 16 Veterinary Imaging Market, By Animal Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)
Figure 17 Veterinary Imaging Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)
Figure 18 Geographic Snapshot: Veterinary Imaging Market
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Veterinary Imaging Market Overview
Figure 19 Rising Demand For Pet Insurance And Growth In Animal Healthcare Expenditure Are Key Factors Driving Market Growth
4.2 Asia Pacific: Veterinary Imaging Market, By Product
Figure 20 Instruments Segment Commanded The Largest Share Of The Veterinary Imaging Market In 2019
4.3 Veterinary Imaging Market: Geographic Mix
Figure 21 Apac To Witness The Highest Growth In The Veterinary Imaging Market During The Forecast Period
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
Figure 22 Veterinary Imaging Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges
5.2.1 Market Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growth In The Companion Animal Population
Table 2 Pet Population, By Animal, 2012–2018 (Million)
5.2.1.2 Rising Demand For Pet Insurance And Growing Animal Health Expenditure
Figure 23 Us: Pet Industry Expenditure, 2010–2018
5.2.1.3 Growing Number Of Veterinary Practitioners & Their Rising Income Levels In Developed Economies
Table 3 Number Of Veterinarians And Para-Veterinarians In Developed Countries, 2012 To 2018
5.2.1.4 Rising Demand For Animal-Derived Food Products
Table 4 Past And Projected Trends In The Consumption Of Meat And Milk In Developed And Developing Regions
5.2.1.5 Growing Prevalence Of Animal Diseases
Table 5 Market Drivers: Impact Analysis
5.2.2 Market Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Veterinary Imaging Instruments
5.2.2.2 Rising Pet Care Costs
Table 6 Market Restraints: Impact Analysis
5.2.3 Market Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Untapped Emerging Markets
Table 7 Market Opportunities: Impact Analysis
5.2.4 Market Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack Of Animal Healthcare Awareness In Emerging Countries
5.2.4.2 Shortage Of Veterinary Practitioners In Developing Markets
Table 8 Number Of Veterinary Professionals, By Country, 2005 Vs. 2018
Table 9 Market Challenges: Impact Analysis
5.3 Pricing Analysis
Table 10 Regional Pricing Analysis Of Key Diagnostic Imaging Modalities, 2019 (Usd Thousand/Million)
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
Figure 24 Veterinary Imaging Market: Value Chain Analysis
and more..