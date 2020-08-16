2020 Veterinary Imaging Market Report- Growth with Top Companies like Mindray Medical International Limited

The global veterinary imaging market is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The report analyses the Veterinary imaging market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on products, animal type, therapeutic area, end user, and region. Veterinary Imaging Market report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

GE Healthcare (US), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Mindray Medical International Limited (China), Canon Inc. (Japan), Heska Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Konica Minolta (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), E.I. Medical Imaging (US), IMV imaging (UK), SEDECAL (Spain), Clarius Mobile Health (Canada), Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd. (China), DRAMIŃSKI S.A. (Poland), EPICA Animal Health (US), and ClearVet Digital Radiography Systems (US).

The growth in this market is majorly driven by the increase in animal healthcare spending and growing pet insurance purchase, the growing companion animals market, increase in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels in developed regions, and the launch of advanced products. However, lack of animal healthcare awareness, a severe shortage of skilled veterinarians, and the high cost of imaging instruments in emerging countries are factors expected to restrain the overall market growth, to a certain extent, during the forecast period.

The veterinary imaging market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latina America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share. The large share of North America can primarily be attributed increasing population of companion and livestock animals, rising meat and dairy product consumption, rising veterinary healthcare expenditure, and growth in pet insurance coverage.

