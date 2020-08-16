Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size,Share,Revenue 2026| ASR Microelectronics, EigenComm, GCT Semiconductor

Cellular Modem Chipset Market Los Angeles, United State- – The global Cellular Modem Chipset market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Cellular Modem Chipset Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Cellular Modem Chipset market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market.

Leading players of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Cellular Modem Chipset market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market.

Cellular Modem Chipset Market Leading Players

, ASR Microelectronics, EigenComm, GCT Semiconductor, HiSilicon, Intel, MediaTek/Airoha, Nordic Semiconductor, Nurlink, Qualcomm, Realtek (Realsil), UNISOC, Semtech, Sequans Communications, Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics), Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor), Xinyi Information Technology

Cellular Modem Chipset Segmentation by Product

5 G Chip, LPWA Chip Market

Cellular Modem Chipset Segmentation by Application

Electronic Consumer Goods, Communication, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Cellular Modem Chipset market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Cellular Modem Chipset Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 5 G Chip

1.3.3 LPWA Chip

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Electronic Consumer Goods

1.4.3 Communication

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Cellular Modem Chipset Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Cellular Modem Chipset Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cellular Modem Chipset Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cellular Modem Chipset as of 2019)

3.4 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Cellular Modem Chipset Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cellular Modem Chipset Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Cellular Modem Chipset Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Cellular Modem Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Cellular Modem Chipset Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Cellular Modem Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Cellular Modem Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Cellular Modem Chipset Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Cellular Modem Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Cellular Modem Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Cellular Modem Chipset Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Cellular Modem Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 Taiwan

6.8.1 Taiwan Cellular Modem Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 Taiwan Cellular Modem Chipset Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in Taiwan

6.8.4 Taiwan Cellular Modem Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Cellular Modem Chipset Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 ASR Microelectronics

8.1.1 ASR Microelectronics Corporation Information

8.1.2 ASR Microelectronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 ASR Microelectronics Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.1.5 ASR Microelectronics SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 ASR Microelectronics Recent Developments

8.2 EigenComm

8.2.1 EigenComm Corporation Information

8.2.2 EigenComm Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 EigenComm Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.2.5 EigenComm SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 EigenComm Recent Developments

8.3 GCT Semiconductor

8.3.1 GCT Semiconductor Corporation Information

8.3.2 GCT Semiconductor Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 GCT Semiconductor Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.3.5 GCT Semiconductor SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 GCT Semiconductor Recent Developments

8.4 HiSilicon

8.4.1 HiSilicon Corporation Information

8.4.2 HiSilicon Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 HiSilicon Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.4.5 HiSilicon SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 HiSilicon Recent Developments

8.5 Intel

8.5.1 Intel Corporation Information

8.5.2 Intel Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Intel Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.5.5 Intel SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Intel Recent Developments

8.6 MediaTek/Airoha

8.6.1 MediaTek/Airoha Corporation Information

8.6.2 MediaTek/Airoha Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 MediaTek/Airoha Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.6.5 MediaTek/Airoha SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 MediaTek/Airoha Recent Developments

8.7 Nordic Semiconductor

8.7.1 Nordic Semiconductor Corporation Information

8.7.2 Nordic Semiconductor Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Nordic Semiconductor Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.7.5 Nordic Semiconductor SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Nordic Semiconductor Recent Developments

8.8 Nurlink

8.8.1 Nurlink Corporation Information

8.8.2 Nurlink Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Nurlink Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.8.5 Nurlink SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Nurlink Recent Developments

8.9 Qualcomm

8.9.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

8.9.2 Qualcomm Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Qualcomm Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.9.5 Qualcomm SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Qualcomm Recent Developments

8.10 Realtek (Realsil)

8.10.1 Realtek (Realsil) Corporation Information

8.10.2 Realtek (Realsil) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Realtek (Realsil) Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.10.5 Realtek (Realsil) SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Realtek (Realsil) Recent Developments

8.11 UNISOC

8.11.1 UNISOC Corporation Information

8.11.2 UNISOC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 UNISOC Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.11.5 UNISOC SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 UNISOC Recent Developments

8.12 Semtech

8.12.1 Semtech Corporation Information

8.12.2 Semtech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Semtech Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.12.5 Semtech SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Semtech Recent Developments

8.13 Sequans Communications

8.13.1 Sequans Communications Corporation Information

8.13.2 Sequans Communications Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Sequans Communications Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.13.5 Sequans Communications SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Sequans Communications Recent Developments

8.14 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics)

8.14.1 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Corporation Information

8.14.2 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.14.5 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Recent Developments

8.15 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor)

8.15.1 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Corporation Information

8.15.2 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.15.5 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Recent Developments

8.16 Xinyi Information Technology

8.16.1 Xinyi Information Technology Corporation Information

8.16.2 Xinyi Information Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Xinyi Information Technology Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.16.5 Xinyi Information Technology SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Xinyi Information Technology Recent Developments 9 Cellular Modem Chipset Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Cellular Modem Chipset Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Cellular Modem Chipset Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Taiwan 10 Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Channels

11.2.2 Cellular Modem Chipset Distributors

11.3 Cellular Modem Chipset Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

