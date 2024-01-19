SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 – Direct Link to Check Scorecard & CutOff Marks: Those candidates who have appeared in the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024 are now eagerly waiting for the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024. Prelims exam was conducted on 5,6,11, and 12 January 2024 at various examination centers across the country. Soon the authority is going to publish its result on the official website of SBI and all the candidates who participated in it and successfully attempted the paper can check it by visiting the official website of SBI. Hope this exam will take them to the heights of their career.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024

In the early days of 2024, State Bank (SBI) had scheduled the Clerk (Junior Assistant) Prelims exam on 5,6,11, and 12 January 2024. Many eligible candidates across the country had participated in this examination. This is an important step for those applicants who want to make their career in banking field. SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Result is announced through newspaper, websites etc. Candidates can check their SBI CLERK PRELIMS RESULT 2024 through online mode by visiting SBI official portal.

Overview of SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 Result

Exam Name SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024 Organized By State Bank of India (SBI) Country India Post Junior Associate/ Clerk Total No. of Vacancy 8773 Article Category Result Recruitment Process Prelims Mains Examination Date 5,6,11, and 12 January 2024 Release Date End of January 2024 (Tentative) Result Status Out Soon Official Website sbi.co.in

Release Date of SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024

SBI Junior Associate Prelims Exam 2024 conducted recently and participated candidates are now eagerly waiting for their result announcement. As they want to take the next step for the selection process which is Mains Exam 2024. SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2024 is going to be held in February hence the result of SBI prelims is going to be declared soon. As per the current speculations, at the end of the January month in 2024 SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 will be released. And then successful candidates are now looking forward to preparing for the main examination. Getting success in the main examination will give them a chance to get selected for the post of Bank Clerk.

SBI Junior Associate Prelims Result 2024 Direct Link

SBI will soon post SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 on its official website and after that participating candidates can download their result. After the result is published, you will soon get the direct link of SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 on our page and with the help of this you will be able to download the result directly. After the announcement of the result, there will be a huge enthusiastic energy can be seen among the candidates.

Analysis 2024 for SBI Clerk Prelims Exam

As per the analysis and survey it was found that the question paper in the exam was Easy to Moderate. Through question paper analysis, candidates can know and guess whether they are eligible for the next phase of the process or not. The table given below shows our SBI CLERK PRELIMS EXAM ANALYSIS 2024 in an approximate form. The question paper of SBI Clerk Prelims Exam was divided into 3 sections and candidates had to make 100 questions attempts in 60 minutes. Candidates were given 20 minutes for each section. Total 30 maximum marks for English language, maximum 35-35 marks for numerical and reasoning ability.

Sections Difficulty Level Total No. of Questions Good Attempts English Language Easy to Moderate 30 22-25 Numerical Ability Easy to Moderate 35 26-28 Reasoning Ability Easy to Moderate 35 27-29 Overall Easy to Moderate 100 77-83

Expected Cut-off of SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024

SBI CLERK PRELIMS expected cut-off marks 2024 have been determined after considering the difficulty level of the paper and factors like the number of candidates and the average attempts given by them. Candidates can check the state wise expected cut-off marks for SBI Clerk 2024 in the below table. SBI Clerk prelims expected cut-off marks 2024 have been prepared based on the analysis of the exam held recently.

State Expected Cut-Off Andaman & Nicobar 65-69 Daman & Diu 53-57 Arunachal Pradesh 46-50 Andhra Pradesh 74-76 Assam 67-71 Bihar 78-80 Chhattisgarh 70-74 Delhi 80-84 Gujarat 70-74 Haryana 80-84 Himachal Pradesh 77-81 Jharkhand 76-78 Jammu & Kashmir 75-79 Karnataka 62-66 Kerala 66-70 Madhya Pradesh 72-76 Maharashtra 63-67 Manipur 47-51 Meghalaya 62-66 Odisha 75-79 Punjab 78-82 Rajasthan 73-77 Tamil Nadu 60-64 Telangana 67-71 Tripura 72-76 Sikkim 64-68 Uttar Pradesh 75-79 Uttarakhand 76-80 West Bengal 76-80

Download Online SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024

Soon SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 is going to be published on the official website and if you have also participated in the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024, you can also check your prelims result by visiting the official website and can follow the below mentioned steps.

First, visit the official website of State Bank of India which is @sbi.co.in.

Then click on ‘Career’ option in the right on the homepage.

Then a new page will open and now go to Jion SBI and click on ‘Recruitment Result & Archive’.

Now search for the download link of ‘SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024’ and click on it.

After this enter your login credentials in the required fields.

After entering the details, your SBI Junior Associate Result 2024 will be displayed.

For future reference, now you can download it or take a screen shot.

