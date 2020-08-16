Winter Tire Market 2020 Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development Strategy, Business Prospect, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024, Says Industry Research Biz

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Winter Tire Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Winter Tire market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall study of the Winter Tire Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Winter Tire industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Winter Tire market growth and effectiveness.

Winter tires are tires designed for use in colder weather, snow and ice. Winter tires have more sipes than summer tires, increasing traction on snow and ice. Tires designed for winter conditions are optimized to drive at temperatures below 7 °C (45 °F). They are an alternative to the use of snow chains.

Winter tires are usually tires with a different rubber composition from all-weather (all-season) tires. Cold-weather tires include a greater percentage of natural rubber and silica so there is not as much hardening as found in synthetic rubber in cold conditions: they provide better traction at lower temperatures. Winter tires provide more small-tread areas, increasing traction on snow and, in wet conditions, allowing water to escape from under the tire more easily. This reduces the risk of hydroplaning. Snow/winter tires start to perform better than summer or all-season tires if temperature falls below 7C (45F), as the rubber compounds in the latter harden resulting to decreasing grip even on dry pavement Interestingly one achieves maximum grip on packed snow if the slippage/wheel spinis 40-50%, i.e. one should turn off the traction control in most modern cars for maximum traction.

Studded tires with metal pins that protrude from the tire can greatly reduce skidding and accidents on snow or ice-covered roads. In much of Scandinavia, Canada, and the US, winter tires may have metal studs to improve grip on packed snow or ice, but such tires are prohibited in certain other jurisdictions because of the damage they cause to the road surface.

A tire is a ring-shaped vehicle component that covers the wheel’s rim to protect it and enable better vehicle performance. Most tires, such as those for automobiles and bicycles, provide traction between the vehicle and the road while providing a flexible cushion that absorbs shock.

The materials of modern pneumatic tires are synthetic rubber, natural rubber, fabric and wire, along with carbon black and other chemical compounds.

Scope of the Global Winter Tire Market Report:

As for the global Winter Tire industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 19 manufacturers occupied 75% of market share. The top five manufacturers are Bridgestone, Michelin, Continental, Goodyear and Nokian Tyres which are close to 47% totally in 2016. The Bridgestone, which has 12.32% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Winter Tire industry. The manufacturers following Bridgestone are Michelin and Continental, which respectively has 10.93% and 8.72% market share globally.

The downstream industries of Winter Tire products are Automobile OE industry and Automobile aftermarket industry. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries, the enlarging expense of China automotive market, the consumption increase of winter tire will be bright.

We believe winter tire industry relatively mature and have a strong connection with the upstream raw materials and the weather conditions in winter. With the development automobile industry and arise of awareness of traffic safety we tend to believe the future of winter tire will be optimism.

The worldwide market for Winter Tire is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2019 and 2024, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Winter Tire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Winter Tire market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2014-2024, the Winter Tire market growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Global Winter Tire market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Bridgestone

Michelin

Continental

Goodyear

Nokian Tyres

Hankook

Nizhnekamskshina

Pirelli

Cooper Tire

Yokohama

Toyo Tire

Kumho Tire

JSC Cordiant

Zhongce

GITI Tire

Triangle

Apollo

Cheng Shin

Nexen Tire

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Studded

Studless

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and Winter Tire market growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Tires

Light Truck/SUV Tires

Other

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)



Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Winter Tire Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Winter Tire market trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Winter Tire market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Winter Tire product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Winter Tire, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Winter Tire in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Winter Tire competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Winter Tire breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Winter Tire market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Winter Tire sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Winter Tire market?

What was the size of the emerging Winter Tire market by value in 2018?

What will be the size of the emerging Winter Tire market in 2024?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Winter Tire market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Winter Tire market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Winter Tire market?

What are the Winter Tire market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Winter Tire Industry?

Major Points from TOC:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Winter Tire Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.2.3 Type 3

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Applications 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Manufacturer 1

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Winter Tire Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Manufacturer 1 Winter Tire Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Manufacturer 2

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Winter Tire Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Manufacturer 2 Winter Tire Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Manufacturer 3

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Winter Tire Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Manufacturer 3 Winter Tire Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Manufacturer 4

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Winter Tire Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Manufacturer 4 Winter Tire Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Manufacturer 5

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Winter Tire Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Manufacturer 5 Winter Tire Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……………………………………………………………….

3 Global Winter Tire Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Winter Tire and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Winter Tire Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Winter Tire Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Winter Tire Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Winter Tire Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Winter Tire Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Winter Tire and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Winter Tire Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Winter Tire Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Winter Tire Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Winter Tire Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Winter Tire Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Winter Tire Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Winter Tire by Country

6 Europe Winter Tire by Country

7 Asia-Pacific Winter Tire by Country

8 South America Winter Tire by Country

9 Middle East and Africa Winter Tire by Countries

10 Global Winter Tire Market Segment by Type

11 Global Winter Tire Market Segment by Application

12 Winter Tire Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Continued……………………..

Detailed TOC of Global Winter Tire Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/13837450

