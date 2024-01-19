PM Kisan 16th Installment Date 2024 – Direct Link to Check Beneficiary List and Status: Til now Indian Government has released 15 Kisan Installment. PM Shree Narendra Modi had paid the 15th installment last year on 15 November 2023. This benefit amount to the farmers was deposited directly into their bank accounts. The eligible farmers of India are now eagerly waiting for the PM Kisan 16th Installment 2024. As of now the Indian central government has distributed a benefit amount of Rs.1,398,740,432 to lakhs of farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Now the government is going to pay the PM Kisan 16th Installment 2024 soon. If you also want to know about PM Kisan 16th Installment date 2024, then read this article till the end. In this article you will get complete information related to PM Kisan Scheme like what is PM Kisan 16th Installment, when will it be released, what is the direct link for it, how can you check the beneficiary list, what are the features of PM Kisan scheme, and how can PM Kisan Payment status be checked.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan 16th Installment 2024

The full name of PM Kisan Yojana is Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Under this central scheme, a sum of Rs.2000 is paid 3 times a year to all eligible farmers of India. Because the government has paid 15 installments to the eligible farmers. Now soon the government is going to pay the 16th installment which will be paid in the first quarter of 2024.

Overview on PM Kisan 2024

Scheme Name Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Organized By Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Government of India Initiative By PM Shree Narendra Modi Initiative Year 1 December 2018 Country India Beneficiary Indian Farmers Quarter December 2023-March 2024 Installment Amount Rs. 2000 Yearly Benefit Amount Rs. 6000 Total no. of Installment per year 3 Total no. of Installment received till now 15 15th Installment Release Date 15 November 2023 Total no. of Beneficiary 11 Crore 16thInstallment Date March 2024 Payment Mode Online (Direct Bank Transfer) Article Category Sarkari Yojana PM Kisan Helpline Number 155261/011-24300606 Official Website pmkisan.gov.in

pmkisan.gov.in 16th Installment 2024 Release Date

All the Indian farmers are eagerly waiting for the PM Kisan 16th Installment amount to be received soon. Everyone is curious to know what is the PM Kisan 16th Installment release date 2024. Under PM Kisan Scheme, farmers will get Rs.2000 three times a year. Rs. 2000 is paid which totals to Rs.6000. It is expected that the payment of PM Kisan 16th Installment 2024 will be made till March 2024. The payment amount of Rs 2000 will be deposited directly into the registered bank account of beneficiaries.

Direct link to check pmkisan.gov.in 16th Installment 2024

If you need any information regarding Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana or want to join PM Kisan Yojana, you can go to the official portal of PM Kisan by visiting its official website. You can also complete your KYC from the official website. Soon PM Kisan 16th installment is going to be released and lakhs of farmers of the country are eagerly waiting for it, all of them will be able to check their name in the beneficiary list by visiting the official website https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan 16th Beneficiary List 2024

With the help of PM Kisan Beneficiary List, you can know how many farmers and who have benefited in which area of ​​which state. In this list, the name of the farmer who will receive benefits and their gender are mentioned. Pradhan Mantri Kisan 16th Beneficiary List 2024 will also be available soon on the official website of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. If you also want to check PM Kisan 16th Beneficiary List 2024, follow the guidelines given below.

Go to the official website of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana @https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

After this, click on the ‘Beneficiary List’ option in the ‘Farmers Corner’ middle on the homepage.

A new page will open.

On this page select State, District, Sub-District, Block, and Village and then click on ‘Get Report’.

Now the Beneficiary List will appear on the screen till the date.

In the list, you can check the name or gender of all the farmers who have got benefit amount under PM Kisan Scheme.

Features of PM-KISAAN Scheme

The features of Pan Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana are explained in the points given below.

PM Kisan scheme is a scheme which is a Central sector scheme which is getting 100% funding from the government .

. PM Kisan Scheme is providing benefits to the farmers of the country since December 1, 2018 .

. An amount of Rs.6000 is given annually in 3 installments to eligible farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

is given annually in to eligible farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Till now 15 installments from PM Kisan Yojana have been given to the farmers of the country.

The amount transferred under PM Kisan Yojana is deposited in the registered bank account of the farmer through direct bank transfer.

PM Kisan Period Wise Payment

If you want to know how much amount has been distributed by the government to the farmers of the country in the last 15 installments, then you can get this information from the table given below. Till now 15 installments have been released in PM Kisan Yojana and in these 15 installments, a benefit of Rs.1,398,740,432 has reached to the Indian farmers.

S. No. Installment Period Total No. of Beneficiary 1 Aug-Nov 2023-24 9,07,50,086 2 APR-JUL 2023-24 9,60,05,019 3 DEC-MAR 2022-23 8,82,24,184 4 AUG-NOV 2022-23 9,01,73,669 5 APR-JUL 2022-23 11,29,71,186 6 DEC-MAR 2021-22 11,16,87,744 7 AUG-NOV 2021-22 11,19,67,102 8 APR-JUL 2021-22 11,19,93,686 9 DEC-MAR 2020-21 10,23,62,300 10 AUG-NOV 2020-21 10,23,48,546 11 APR-JUL 2020-21 10,49,42,966 12 DEC-MAR 2019-20 8,97,04,764 13 AUG-NOV 2019-20 8,76,33,664 14 APR-JUL 2019-20 6,63,58,518 15 DEC-MAR 2018-19 3,16,16,998

PM Kisan Mobile App

You can access complete information about PM Kisan Samaan Nidhi Yojana anywhere at any time with the help of PM Kisan mobile app. With the help of PM Kisan Mobile app, you can check your payment information anywhere at any time if you have a good internet connection. For this you will have to download the PM Kisan Mobile App on your mobile with your register mobile number and then you can operate your Pradhan Mantri Kisan account from anywhere through mobile. With the help of mobile app, you can update your Aadhaar, change mobile number, update bank account details, and can avail many more services.

Check PM Kisan 16th Installment Status 2024 Online

If you want to know the status of your PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana payments, you can know the status of your payments by visiting the official webpage of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. By following the steps given below, you can track the status of PM Kisan Scheme.

Visit to the official website of PM Kisan Yojana @https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Then look for ‘Farmers Corner’ on homepage and click on ‘Know Your Status’.

After clicking on ‘Know Your Status’ a new page will appear.

Now enter your registration number and captcha in the required box and click on ‘Get OTP’.

After this, enter the OTP in the OTP box available with your register number and submit.

After this a new page will open, now fill the security details, and click on ‘Get Data’.

After this, the status of your PM Kisan Payment will appear on your page and the farmer can now check his/her status.

You can take a screen shot of your status if you want.

Note: If you have forgotten your PM Kisan Registration number, click on ‘Know your Status’ option and the page will open where you will see the option ‘Know Your Registration number’, now click on it and enter your registered mobile number or Aadhaar number. Enter Captcha and click on ‘Get Mobile’. After this, your registration number will come to your phone through SMS which you can use in future.

