Refrigerator Market 2020 Global Business Impact by COVID-19, Size Analysis, Trends, Upcoming Demand and Share Analysis to 2026

The global Refrigerator market size is anticipated to gain traction from the rising number of bars and ice cream parlors worldwide. Besides, the increasing consumption of processed and frozen food items would affect the market positively. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Refrigerator Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Top Freezer Refrigerator, Bottom Freezer Refrigerator, Side by Side Refrigerator, and French Door Refrigerator), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the refrigerator market size was USD 64.17 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 103.95 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.



Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Government Initiatives to Provide Environmental Sustainability will Aid Growth

The governments of various countries across the world are implementing new policies to lower the energy consumption of home appliances. These policies are meant to support the adoption and manufacturing of energy-efficient appliances, as well as provide environmental sustainability. Additionally, they are taking various initiatives to upsurge and promote the capability and manufacturing of electronic products.

Top Freezer Refrigerator Segment to Lead Backed by its Possession of Many Benefits

In terms of product type, the market is segregated into French door, side by side , bottom freezer, and top freezer. Out of these, the top freezer refrigerator segment is set to dominate the market backed by its possession of several features. They are made by combining a refrigerator and a freezer in a single unit. This aids in avoiding the requirement of a separate chest freezer or separate space for food storage. Also, this type of freezers offers more storage space, as compared to the other types of units. The segment acquired 37.31% refrigerator market share in 2018 and would lead throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Focus on Mergers & Acquisitions to Strengthen Position

The market house several big, small, and medium companies that are striving persistently to gain the maximum share. They are doing so either by expanding their bases or by following the strategy of mergers and acquisitions.

Fortune Business Insights™ profiled top companies that are operating in the refrigerator market. They are as follows:

Hitachi

Haier

Whirlpool

L.G.

Samsung

Intex

Voltas

Electrolux

Panasonic

Sharp

Toshiba

Godrej

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Fueled by Rising Disposable Income of People

Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these, Asia Pacific procured USD 24.67 billion refrigerator market revenue in 2018 and is likely to dominate because of the rising demand for infrastructure in this region. In addition to that, the rising number of households, rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, and inclination of people from conventional to smart appliances are set to surge the demand for refrigerators in this region.

Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow at a fast pace owing to the emergence of technologically advanced refrigerators developed by industry giants present in this region. It would, in turn, attract more consumers. North America is likely to generate a significant share soon on account of the increasing disposable income of people residing in Canada and the U.S. Also, factors, namely, rising number of nuclear families and increasing urban population would contribute to market growth.

