Axial and Radial Seals Market Future Prospects, Growth And Outlook (2020-2026) | Fortune Business Insights™

Axial and Radial Seals Market are the two major types of industrial seals. These seals have basic function of separating outer and internal media thus, they have major applications in various mechanical and industrial equipment by enhancing their performance Axial and radial seals Market are used for static functions, aiding in optimising the movement machines. Axial seals are typically used as secondary seals although having a significant use as primary seals. The axial seals are used in face type applications and are comparatively easier to manufacture. Axial seals are classified into 4 types that are track pin seals, metal face seals, v-ring seals and axial and radial seals market. All these types of seals have their own applications and benefits.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the market slightly for the year 2020 owing to the halt in the manufacturing activities across the globe. Other than this, the market will further broaden with increased manufacturing process with new technologies such as, automation, robotics, etc.

Key Players Covered:

Key players in the axial and radial seals market have leading presence in the industrial seals market, resulting in their dominant share in the axial and radials seals market. Moreover, these players are expected to have significant expansion in their business owing to the robust business strategies such as targeting developing countries and economies for increased market share. Also, these companies are targeting to acquire local players in order to enhance their regional presence in various markets.

Some of the key competitors in the Axial and Radial Seals market include

SKF (AB SKF)

Flowserve Corporation

John Crane (Smiths Group plc)

Trelleborg AB

EnPro Industries, Inc.

Dover Corporation

SHV (ERIKS Group)

Freudenberg SE

Tenneco Inc.

KLINGER Holding GmbH

Fenner Group Holdings Limited

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected hold the largest Axial and Radial Seals Market share along with the highest growth rate in the coming years. This is owed to the continuous increase in the investments done by the companies in the region to increase the production capacity. This increased production is supplemented by numerous manufacturers in the region producing these seals at relatively lower cost. Also, this region is the hotspots for the majority of the key players to gather enhanced market share. This is owed to the increased manufacturing activities in the countries such as China, India, Japan, & Korea. Moreover, Asia Pacific has the largest market of automobiles and electronics industry, which also stimulates the growth of the Axial and Radial Seals Market.

Segmentation of the Global Axial and Radial Seals Market, 2020 – 2027

By Type

Axial

Track Pin Seals

Metal Face Seals

V-Ring Seals

Axial Clamp Seals

Radial

Dynamic

Static

By Industry

Mining

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Energy And Power

Aerospace

Marine

Construction

Others (Chemicals, Etc.)

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Key Industry Developments

Jan 2020: KLINGER Holding GmbH acquired GPI. GPI is Texas based industrial sealing company. This acquisition will open up new region for the company to serve and enhance the axial and radial seals market share.

KLINGER Holding GmbH acquired GPI. GPI is Texas based industrial sealing company. This acquisition will open up new region for the company to serve and enhance the axial and radial seals market share. November 2019: Trelleborg AB acquired Tritec Seal. Tritec Seal specializes in engineered (PTFE) polytetrafluoroethylene sealing products. The acquisition is a strategic decision to strengthen the company’s manufacturing capacity.

