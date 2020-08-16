Aluminum Sulfate Market Overview by Recent Revenue, Growth, Business Opportunities and Challenges Created by COVID-19

The global aluminum sulfate market size is expected to register promising growth owing to increasing incidents of water pollution and increasing awareness for clean water. Fortune Business Insights published this information, in its latest upcoming report titled “Aluminum Sulfate Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Grade (Common Grade, Iron-free Grade) By Application (Water Treatment, Paper Manufacturing, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Request PDF Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aluminum-sulfate-market-102128

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Chemtrade

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Nippon Light Metal

C & S Chemical

USALCO

Drury Industries

Affinity Chemical

GAC Chemical

Kemira

Nankai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sanfeng Environmental Group Co.

Among others

The most common name for aluminum sulfate is alum. It is extensively used for the purification of contaminated water. During the purification process, aluminum sulfate suspends the impurities to coagulate and form large particles that is settled at the bottom of the water. This makes it easy to filter the water and removes contaminants from the water. Furthermore, it is manufactured by reaction caused between aluminum hydroxide and specific quantity of sulfuric acid. Increasing population across the globe is causing large-scale pollution of water bodies that is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Pre Book Complete Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102128

What does the Report Include?

The marker reports includes exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The reports covers regional demographics that includes qualitative and quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributi9ng to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Furthermore, the competivie landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information of several players operating in the market. Moreover, information on adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will drive the growth of the market has been included during the projected horizon.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Water Treatment Activities to Spur Demand

High levels of pollution can have a devastating effect on water bodies. For instance, water pollution causes growth of harmful scourges such as the algae blooms. The growth of algae blooms contaminates and toxifies the usually pristine water bodies affecting the water quality and health of the aquatic beings. However, adoption of aluminum sulfate completely neutralizes the effects of contamination and limits the growth of the blooms. For instance, the scientists are putting efforts to clean out Florida’s coast, which is plagued by algae blooms by extensively using alum treatments. Moreover, the scientists have observed that when used in right quantities, alum is propelling the sport of swimming to be safer across the nation. The increasing adoption of alum to treat water from pollutants is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the global pandemic COVID-19 has sped up research activities across the globe to contain the virus as soon as possible. For instance, Dr. Sunita Mittal, Chief of Department of Gynecology, Fortis, says, “A small piece of alum can also be used if soap or a sanitizer is not available. Alum that contains aluminum sulfate helps to make the water clean. Furthermore, washing your hand with alum water can be more effective.” Although, there is no complete evidence of using scientific alum, researchers are looking for viable ways to use alum to arrest the spread of disease. Increasing research activities across the globe will drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.

According to the report, the market consists of several companies striving to gain maximum aluminum sulfate market revenue between 2019 and 2026. Adoption of strategies such as joint ventures, collaboration, and contract signing by the players will contribute to the growth of the market during the projected horizon. For instance, in April 2020, L&T Construction secured a contract from Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation to construct water treatment plants and design efficient water management systems. According to the contract, the company will design, build, operate, and carry maintenance as well as transfer water supply systems in regions such as Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, and Belagavi. The companies are working hard to maintain market presence that will drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis:

Presence of Major Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific to Drive Market

Among the regions, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest share during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as presence of major paper manufacturers that will drive the growth of the market during the projected horizon. North America, on the other hand, will witness substantial growth for the market backed by rising paper manufacturing industry and water treatment plants. Furthermore, increasing adoption of aluminum sulfate in food additives will propel the demand for the market in North America during the forecast period.

Browse More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights™ :

Gelcoat Market Growth Insights, Size Analysis, Industry Share and Business Forecast to 2026

Lubricants Market Analysis 2020 – 2026: Size, Share and Growth Status Explored in a New Research

Metalworking Fluids Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segments, Key News and forecast to 2026