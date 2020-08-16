Onboard electric motors Market Future Prospects, Growth And Outlook (2020-2026) | Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled Outboard electric motors market are mainly used in machines where propulsion is required. The most common application of outboard electric motors market is in the marine industry, to propell the boats or as a repositioning thrusters. The market for outboard electric motors market is growing significantly, owing to the increasing usage of electric-driven products across the world. Moreover, the outboard electric motors market is expected to boost in the coming future, as it is easy to install, charge, use and enviromentaly friendly.

The governments of several countries have started investing on the development of electeric-driven products, to minimise the increasing air pollution. Moreover, manufacturers of such electric driven motors are working continously to blend the technology with innovative electric-driven products. This will allow manufacturers to provide/offer best and innovative products to the marine industry. Furthermore, end users are actively adopting innovative technologies to save time and money.

However, the pandemic of Covid-19 will affect the growth of the Outboard electric motors market, across the world. The market is expected to get slow down in 2020 and mid of 2021, as many governments have imposed lockdown to tackle the pandemic. It is anticipated to grow moderately after few years.

Key Market Drivers –

Increased investments in electric-driven projects

Increased demand for outboard electric engines in the marine industry

Key Market Restraint –

High purchasing cost is hindering the growth of the market growth

Key Players Covered Outboard electric motors market :

Aquamot

Minn Kota

Krautler Elektromaschinen

AquaWattm

MotorGuide

Torqeedo

Ray Electric Outboards

Suzhou Parsun Power Machine

CSM Tech

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the outboard electric motors market, owing to its early adoption of such technologies by the consumers. Moreover, huge presence of manufacturers in the U.S. is another reason that is influencing the market in the region. People in North America are more tends towards fishing, for which they adopt innovative products, such as fishing rods, motor boats and many more.

The European outboard electric motors market is growing moderately and is expected to grow significantly over the coming period. This is owing to the increasing adoption of electric-driven products by the governments of several countries of Europe. Governments are now more focused to build and develop electric driven products, to minimise the air pollution and other environmental related problems.

Segmentation of the Global Outboard Electric Motors Market, 2020 – 2027

By Motor Type

Propulsion Motors

Trolling Motors

By Application

Fishing

Civil Entertainment

Commercial Applications

Others

By Region outboard electric motors market

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

TOC Continued….!

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Medical Lighting Technologies Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest outboard electric motors market share?

