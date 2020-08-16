NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Analysis Report, Region, Application, Trends, Competitive Market Share and Forecast to 2026 | Hitachi Metals, MMC, Vacuumschmelze

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global NdFeB Permanent Magnets market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global NdFeB Permanent Magnets market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global NdFeB Permanent Magnets market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global NdFeB Permanent Magnets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The NdFeB Permanent Magnets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the NdFeB Permanent Magnets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global NdFeB Permanent Magnets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global NdFeB Permanent Magnets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global NdFeB Permanent Magnets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global NdFeB Permanent Magnets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global NdFeB Permanent Magnets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Research Report: Hitachi Metals, MMC, Vacuumschmelze, Zhong Ke San Huan, TDK, Zhenfhai Magnetic, Ningbo Yunsheng, Tianhe Magnets, Shougang Magnetic Material, Jingci Magnet

Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Segmentation by Product: Bonded Ndfeb

Sintered Ndfeb



Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Segmentation by Application: Electric Motors

Instruments And Meters

Auto Industry

Other



The NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global NdFeB Permanent Magnets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global NdFeB Permanent Magnets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the NdFeB Permanent Magnets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in NdFeB Permanent Magnets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global NdFeB Permanent Magnets market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global NdFeB Permanent Magnets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global NdFeB Permanent Magnets market?

Table of Contents:

1 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of NdFeB Permanent Magnets

1.2 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Bonded Ndfeb

1.2.3 Sintered Ndfeb

1.3 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Segment by Application

1.3.1 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Electric Motors

1.3.3 Instruments And Meters

1.3.4 Auto Industry

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Industry

1.6 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Trends

2 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers NdFeB Permanent Magnets Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key NdFeB Permanent Magnets Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in NdFeB Permanent Magnets Business

6.1 Hitachi Metals

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Hitachi Metals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Hitachi Metals NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Hitachi Metals Products Offered

6.1.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Development

6.2 MMC

6.2.1 MMC Corporation Information

6.2.2 MMC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 MMC NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 MMC Products Offered

6.2.5 MMC Recent Development

6.3 Vacuumschmelze

6.3.1 Vacuumschmelze Corporation Information

6.3.2 Vacuumschmelze Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Vacuumschmelze NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Vacuumschmelze Products Offered

6.3.5 Vacuumschmelze Recent Development

6.4 Zhong Ke San Huan

6.4.1 Zhong Ke San Huan Corporation Information

6.4.2 Zhong Ke San Huan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Zhong Ke San Huan NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Zhong Ke San Huan Products Offered

6.4.5 Zhong Ke San Huan Recent Development

6.5 TDK

6.5.1 TDK Corporation Information

6.5.2 TDK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 TDK NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 TDK Products Offered

6.5.5 TDK Recent Development

6.6 Zhenfhai Magnetic

6.6.1 Zhenfhai Magnetic Corporation Information

6.6.2 Zhenfhai Magnetic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Zhenfhai Magnetic NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Zhenfhai Magnetic Products Offered

6.6.5 Zhenfhai Magnetic Recent Development

6.7 Ningbo Yunsheng

6.6.1 Ningbo Yunsheng Corporation Information

6.6.2 Ningbo Yunsheng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Ningbo Yunsheng NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Ningbo Yunsheng Products Offered

6.7.5 Ningbo Yunsheng Recent Development

6.8 Tianhe Magnets

6.8.1 Tianhe Magnets Corporation Information

6.8.2 Tianhe Magnets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Tianhe Magnets NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Tianhe Magnets Products Offered

6.8.5 Tianhe Magnets Recent Development

6.9 Shougang Magnetic Material

6.9.1 Shougang Magnetic Material Corporation Information

6.9.2 Shougang Magnetic Material Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Shougang Magnetic Material NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Shougang Magnetic Material Products Offered

6.9.5 Shougang Magnetic Material Recent Development

6.10 Jingci Magnet

6.10.1 Jingci Magnet Corporation Information

6.10.2 Jingci Magnet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Jingci Magnet NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Jingci Magnet Products Offered

6.10.5 Jingci Magnet Recent Development

7 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of NdFeB Permanent Magnets

7.4 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Distributors List

8.3 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of NdFeB Permanent Magnets by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of NdFeB Permanent Magnets by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of NdFeB Permanent Magnets by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of NdFeB Permanent Magnets by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of NdFeB Permanent Magnets by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of NdFeB Permanent Magnets by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America NdFeB Permanent Magnets Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe NdFeB Permanent Magnets Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific NdFeB Permanent Magnets Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America NdFeB Permanent Magnets Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa NdFeB Permanent Magnets Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

