Dynamic Application Security Testing Market is Booming Worldwide with Accenture, IBM, Micro Focus, Veracode

Latest released the research study on Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Dynamic Application Security Testing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Dynamic Application Security Testing.

Dynamic application security testing is a security checking process that uses penetration tests on applications to find certain vulnerabilities in web applications while they are running in production. It is also known as a black box test because it is performed without a view into the internal source code or application architecture. Dynamic application security tools continually scan websites as they evolve and continue after execution, allowing for automatic detection and assessment of anomalous behavior and code alternations.

The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Accenture (Republic of Ireland), IBM (United States), Micro Focus (United Kingdom)Veracode (United States), Synopsys (United States), Pradeo (France), Rapid7 (United States), Tieto (Finland), Trustwave (United States) and WhiteHat Security (United States)

Market Drivers

Increasing Degree of Business Risks Posed By Application Vulnerabilities

Increasing Government Regulations

Market Trend

Increasing Adoption of Third-Party Applications

Increasing Sophistication Level of Cyber-Attacks

Restraints

Dast Scanners are Not Able to Identify Certain Vulnerabilities

Opportunities

Increased Penetration of the Internet

Increasing Adoption of Mobile Devices and Evolution of Iot

The Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Solution, Services), Application (Web Application Security, Mobile Application Security), Vertical (Government & Defense, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Others), Enterprise (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Dynamic Application Security Testing Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Dynamic Application Security Testing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Dynamic Application Security Testing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Dynamic Application Security Testing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Dynamic Application Security Testing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Dynamic Application Security Testing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

