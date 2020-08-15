Asia-Pacific Human Machine Interface Market Is Expected To Demostrate A Cagr Of 10.7% By 2027 | ABB Ltd,General Electric Company,Honeywell International Inc.,Rockwell Automation

Rapid technological advancements and policy support, the digitalization of economies, and the increasing disposable income of the middle-class population are among the factors enabling the economic transition from the developing to the developed phase. These factors are also driving the growth of the human machine interface market in Asia-Pacific.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd,General Electric Company,Honeywell International Inc.,Rockwell Automation, Inc.,Schneider Electric SE,Siemens AG,Yokogawa Electric Corporation,Kontron S&T AG,Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,Advantech Co. Ltd.

Based on end-user industry, the general manufacturing segment held the largest share of the Asia-Pacific human machine interface market in 2019, and it is expected to continue its dominance from 2020 to 2027.General manufacturing owing to its considerably large industry verticals along with significant scope of application for different HMIs has contributed significantly in its leading market share in terms of revenue. Moreover, the large-scale adoption of SCADA and distributed control systems also has fueled the adoption of human machine interface in numerous manufacturing industries.

The human machine interface market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 1,139.1Mn in 2019 to US$ 2,535.1 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2020?2027.

