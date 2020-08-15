Lucrative Opportunities in North America to Propel the Growth of the Enterprise Fraud Management Market 2017 – 2025
The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities.
The report on the global Enterprise Fraud Management market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Enterprise Fraud Management market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Enterprise Fraud Management market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Enterprise Fraud Management market are analyzed in the report.
The study reveals that the global Enterprise Fraud Management market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Enterprise Fraud Management market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.
Relevant Takeaways from Report:
- Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players
- Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Enterprise Fraud Management market
- Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Enterprise Fraud Management market
- Recent advancements in the Enterprise Fraud Management market landscape
- In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Enterprise Fraud Management market
Enterprise Fraud Management Market Segmentation
By Region
The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Enterprise Fraud Management market in various geographies such as:
By Product Type
The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Enterprise Fraud Management market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume,
By End-User
Key Players
Some of the companies who are providing Enterprise fraud management facilities are
- Actimize, Inc. (subsidiary of NICE Systems)
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP
- Capgemini SE
- Oracle Corporation
- Fair Isaac Corporation
- BAE Systems
- ACI Worldwide, Inc.
- Fiserv Inc.
- NCR
Fair Isaac Corporation
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Segments
- Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
- Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved in Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- Enterprise Fraud Management Technology
- Value Chain of Enterprise Fraud Management
- Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market includes
- North America Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia Pacific Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- Middle East and Africa Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
The report addresses the following doubts related to the Enterprise Fraud Management market:
- Which company in the Enterprise Fraud Management market is leading in terms of innovation?
- The demand from which end-user is expected to drive the growth of the Enterprise Fraud Management market?
- What are the growth opportunities for market players in the developing regions?
- What are the various distribution channels adopted by market players in the Enterprise Fraud Management market?
- How are emerging market players establishing their presence in the current market landscape?