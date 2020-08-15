Software Defined Perimeter Market to 2024–Growing Steady at 36.5% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 13.8 Billion

According to Market Study Report, Software Defined Perimeter Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Software Defined Perimeter Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Global Software Defined Perimeter Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.9 Billion in 2019 to USD 13.8 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.5% during the forecast period.

Top Companies profiled in the Software Defined Perimeter Market:

Check Point (Israel)

Cisco (US)

Akamai (US)

Palo Alto Networks (US)

Symantec (US)

Okta (US)

Proofpoint (US)

Verizon (US)

Fortinet (US)

Intel (US)

Perimeter 81 (Israel)

Safe-T (Israel)

Pulse Secure (US)

CloudPassage (US)

Illumio (US)

DH2i (US)

Certes Networks (US)

Trusted Passage (US)

Cato Networks (US)

AppGate (US)

The SDP market by solutions is segmented into access control, security compliance and policy management, risk analytics and visualization, performance management and reporting, and, others (control automation and orchestration, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), and Intrusion Detection System (IDS)).

The SDP market by connectivity has been segmented into controller, gateway, and end point. The end point connectivity segment is projected to have the largest market size during the forecast period, as it provides proof of device authenticity by integrating the device and user authentication and mitigates the credential theft, brute force password guessing, and other threats.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primary Profiles

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.2.1.1 Key Industry Insights

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

2.6 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Software Defined Perimeter Market

4.2 North America Market, By User Type and Country

4.3 Software Defined Perimeter Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

….And More

