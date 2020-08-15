Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2025

The Global Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market size was valued at USD 18.9 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 27.8 Billion by 2025; it is growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2025.

Major Vendors Profiled in the Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market:

Huawei Technologies Co. (China)

Nokia (Finland)

Cisco (US)

Ciena (US)

ADTRAN (US)

ZTE (China)

Broadcom (US)

Finisar (US)

Fujitsu Optical Components (Japan)

Infinera (US)

ADVA Optical Networking (Germany)

NEC (Japan)

Juniper Networks (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Corning (US)

Coriant (US)

The market for fiber channel technology-based optical communication and networking equipment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In enterprise data centers, high-speed fiber channel networking technology is used widely to transport data from storage systems. It ensures that all storage data arrives at its network destination without loss at extreme throughput and low latency while operating at high utilization rates without data collisions or the need for retransmission.

Optical communication and networking equipment up to 40 Gbps is expected to hold the largest market share. Optical networking devices operating up to 40 Gbps provide large multipoint multiprotocol label switching (MPLS), metro Ethernet, and storage networks. Optical communication and networking devices with a data rate of up to 40 Gbps are designed for providing data security in data center interconnect (DCI), as well as for internet service providers (ISPs) and enterprise networks.

Competitive Landscape of Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking Analysis of Market Players

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For All 25 Players)

5 Business Strategy Excellence (For All 25 Players)

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 Product Launches and Developments

6.2 Partnership, Collaboration, and Agreements

6.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.4 Contracts and Expansions

