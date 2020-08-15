Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market: Know About Technology Advancements by 2019-2024 with National Instruments, Keysight Technologies and Others.

ReportsnReports adds “Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Data Acquisition System Market at global and key country level.

Get Free Sample Copy at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2274437

The Global Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market size is projected to reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2024 from estimated revenue of US$ 1.9 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market:

National Instruments (US)

Keysight Technologies (US)

Fortive (US)

Teledyne (US)

Yokogawa (Japan)

The research and analysis segment is expected to be the largest market, by application type, during the forecast period. The growth is evident owing to the rising demand for highly accurate, fast and precise DAQ system for testing of these new technologies in fields of wireless communication, autonomous vehicles and connected cars.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2274437

The aerospace and defence segment of the market, by end-user type, is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to heavy investment in the US, France and UK and advent of new technologies like flying urban taxies, connected cars and autonomous vehicles.

Competitive Landscape of Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic

2.4 Emerging

3 Market Ranking, 2018

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Partnerships &Collaborations

4.3 Merger & Acqusition

4.4 Contracts & Agreements

Enquire More at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2274437

List of Tables:

Table 1 Data Acquisition System market: Players/Companies Connected

Table 2 Data Acquisition System market: Industry / Country Analysis

Table 3 Data Acquisition System Market Snapshot

Table 4 Expected Economic Impact of IoT in 2025

Table 5 Market Size, By Component, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 6 Hardware: Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 7 Software: Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 8 Market Size, By Application, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 9 Research and Analysis: Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 10 Manufacturing and Quality: Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 11 Asset Condition Monitoring: Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 12 Design Validation and Repair: Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 13 Market Size, By End-User, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 14 Aerospace, Defense & Governement Services: Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 15 Automotive: Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

….And More