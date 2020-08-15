Carotenoids Market to 2026 – Growing Steady at 4.2% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 2.0 Billion

The Global Carotenoids Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.5 Billion in 2019 to USD 2.0 Billion by 2026, in terms of value, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Key Players-Koninklijke DSM (Netherlands), BASF (Germany), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Kemin Industries (US), Lycored Limited (Israel), Cyanotech Corporation (US), Fuji Chemical Industry Co Ltd. (Japan), Novus International (US), DDW The Color House (US), Dohler Group (Germany), Allied Biotech Corporation (Taiwan), E.I.D Parry (India), Farbest Brands (US), Excelvite Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), AlgaTechnologies Ltd. (Israel), Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd (China), Dynadis SARL (France), Deinove SAS (France), Vidya Europe SAS (France), and Divi’s Laboratories (India).

The feed segment is projected to dominate the carotenoids market, on the basis of application, in terms of value. This is attributed to the extensive use of carotenoids in animal nutrition products. Carotenoids are incorporated in feed products to pigment the egg yolks, broiler skin, fishes, and crustaceans. Furthermore, due to the increasing demand for pork, poultry, and aquaculture products, key manufacturers are focusing on enhancing the appearance with the use of carotenoids.

The bead let segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate due to its increasing use in dietary supplements and pharmaceutical applications. Carotenoid bead lets are free-flowing spherical particles developed from spray drying technology. This technology helps to add fragile ingredients to supplements and protects them from the formulation stress of tablet compression.

