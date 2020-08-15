Virtual Private Server Market to grow at 15.3% CAGR during 2018-2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the global Virtual Private Server Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Virtual Private Server Market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.4 Billion in 2018 to US$ 5.0 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.3% during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2094549

Virtual Private Server Market has been segmented on the basis of OS (Windows and Linux).The organization size segment is divided into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)and large enterprises. The market by vertical covers banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government and defense, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others(travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and education).

“The Linuxoperating system segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period”

Virtual Private Server solution combines all the typical data center hardware-based resources which are storage, compute, and networking onto an industry-standard server. Organizations use VPS for their Windows and Linux applications. However, adoption of VPS for Linux-based applications is popular among organizations. As a result, it is holding a higher market share in the global VPS market.

“The large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period”

Virtual Private Server is adopted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises across the globe. The advantages of VPS reduce the overall hardware requirement in the data center infrastructure. Moreover, it reduces the requirement of separate Solid-State Drive (SSD) arrays, and other hardware components. Large enterprises are increasingly adopting infrastructure refresh and cost optimization projects.

“North America to hold the largest market size in 2018, while Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in the global Virtual Private Server market in 2018.It is the most matured region in the VPS market, as most large enterprises are in the region. On the other hand, the VPS market in APAC is expected to witness exponential growth to become the fastest-growing region.

Do Purchase Inquiry , Click https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2094549

Key Players- AWS (US), United Internet (UK), GoDaddy (US), Endurance International Group (US), OVH (France), Digital Ocean (US), Plesk (Switzerland), Rack space (US), A2 Hosting (US),Liquid Web (US), Linode (US), Vultr (US), Dream Host (US), InMotion Hosting (US), and TekTonic (US).