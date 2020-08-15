Textile Films Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: RKW Group, Covestro, Berry Global, Mitsui Hygiene, Arkema, SWM International and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Textile Films Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Textile Films Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Textile Films Market.

The Textile Films Market is projected to grow from US$ 4.5 Billion in 2018 to US$ 6.2 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Breathable films are thin films formed by a combination of polymers and mineral fillers. The major advantages of breathable films are improved user comfort, better skin breath ability, and reduction in side-effects, higher bursting strength, and improved hygiene. Breathable films are used in the production of baby diapers, sanitary napkins, and incontinence pads, supplies for the chronically ill or for other medical applications.

“PE is expected to be the largest material used in textile films, in terms of volume and value, during the forecast period.”

PE is easily available and widely used in various applications, ranging from shampoo bottles to bulletproof vests. It has high ductility, good chemical resistance, and high impact strength, which enable appropriate use of this polymer in textile films. The presence of the aforementioned properties, easy availability, and low cost are the major drivers for the use of PE in textile films.

“APAC is projected to be the largest textile films market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.”

APAC was the most promising market for textile films in 2017 and is expected to be the same during the forecast period. The rising population, increased demand for hygiene products, growing disposable income, rapid industrialization, and increased urbanization are driving the APAC textile films market. Shifting demographics such as low infant mortality rate, growing awareness about maintaining hygiene, and improving lifestyle standard are responsible for the high growth of the market in the hygiene segment.

Key Players-RKW Group (Germany), Covestro (Germany), Berry Global (US), Mitsui Hygiene (Thailand), Arkema (France), SWM International (US),and Toray Industries (Japan).