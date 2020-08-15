Security Assurance Market by Application (Business Applications, System & Network Infrastructure, and Mobility Solutions), Organization Size, Industry Verticals and Region – Global Forecast to 2023

The Global Security Assurance Market size is expected to grow from US$ 3.53 Billion in 2018 to US$ 5.48 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- Sogeti (France), Avaya (US), Content (Australia), Radix (US), BizCarta (India), Infosys (India), OpenText (Canada), Tenable (US), Microsoft (US), Aura (New Zealand), SAS (US), Happiest Minds (India), CIPHER (US), IBM (US), Accenture plc (Ireland), Micro Focus (UK), NETSCOUT(US), Oracle (US), Wipro (India), Telos (US), Critical(Portugal), Spirent (US), Signature Consulting Group (US).

“Among applications, the mobility solutions segment is expected to account for the larger market share during the forecast period”

The Mobility solutions segment is expected to account for the larger market share by 2023. Rapid growth in the number of mobile devices across the globe is one of the driving factors for the growth of this market. By vertical, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

“By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The need to mitigate IT security threats and rise in the adoption of security assurance services among SMEs are factors driving the security assurance market growth in this region. MEA and Latin America are expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

List of Tables:

Table 1 Security Assurance Market Size, By Application, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 2 Business Applications: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 3 System and Network Infrastructure: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 4 Mobility Solutions: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Security Assurance Market Size, By Organization Size, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 6 Large Enterprises: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 7 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 8 Security Assurance Market Size, By Industry Vertical, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 9 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 10 Telecommunications: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

…..And More

