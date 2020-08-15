The “Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market is provided in detail in the report.

Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , spinal implants are used in the surgeries to treat spinal deformities, such as isthmic spondylolisthesis and spinal stenosis. Most of the spinal implants are generally made of metals. Spine surgery is one of the fastest-growing surgical techniques and has evolved into one of the major segments of the orthopedic and neurology industries. The market is segmented by technology, product, type of surgery, and geography.

Key Market Trends:

The Open Surgery Segment, under Type of Surgery, is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share, during the Forecast Period

A lumbar laminectomy, also known as an open decompression, is being typically performed to alleviate the pain caused by neural impingement that can result from lumbar spinal stenosis. The open spine surgery approach is an old school practice, and during this surgery, the surgeon creates a large incision in the back. The surgeon then begins dissecting the spinal muscles to pull them away from the bones. They visualize the surgical area and use the instruments to begin cutting the material away, compressing the nerves of the spine. Once the surgery is over, they remove the surgical instruments and stitch up the incision. However, the average time a patient stays in the hospital after their open spine surgery is around three hours and includes 400-500 mL of blood loss, as compared to a minimally-invasive procedure that lasts around 75 minutes and has around 40-50 mL of blood loss. The open back surgery has historically been the standard to treat herniated discs, spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, foraminal stenosis, and other neck and back problems. The benchmark is created by some open surgeries among other procedures in the treatments, thus holding the maximum market share. On the other hand, minimally-invasive surgery has provided patients with a safer and effective alternative to traditional open spine surgery. Hence, owing to the presence of minimally-invasive procedures in the market, open surgeries are not being preferred in the present scenario.

North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America holds a major share for the spinal implants and surgical devices market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The growth in the United States is driven by technological advancement, elderly patients expecting a higher level of function, and reimbursement models that incentivize complex fusion surgery and has helped in driving the spinal implants and surgical devices market. The interbody fusions were the most commonly performed spinal procedures in the United States. Another leading type of spinal fusion in the United States is a cervical fixation. In 2017, 85.5% of cervical fixation procedures in the United States were estimated to be performed via an anterior approach. The posterior procedures have gained popularity in recent years, and are expected to increase more rapidly than anterior procedures. In 2017, Aesculab launched the lumbar artificial disc replacement, the activL Artificial Disc, which is now available at several hospitals. It is considered to be the next evolution of artificial discs, as it has an extra dimension of motion, which is not found in any other product in the market. With this latest generation disc available in the United States, spine surgeons believe they can cost-effectively provide artificial disc replacement to patients, making traveling overseas for surgery unnecessary. Hence, the aforementioned new advances have helped in the growth of the market.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Spinal Disorders

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Minimally-invasive Surgeries

4.2.3 Technological Advancements in Bone Grafting Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of the Procedures

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Approval Procedure

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Spinal Fusion and Fixation Technologies

5.1.2 Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment

5.1.3 Motion Preservation/Non-fusion Technologies

5.1.4 Other Technologies

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices

5.2.2 Cervical Fusion Devices

5.2.3 Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices

5.2.4 Spinal Biologics

5.2.5 Non-fusion Devices

5.2.6 Spine Bone Stimulators

5.2.7 Other Products

5.3 By Type of Surgery

5.3.1 Open Surgery

5.3.2 Minimally-invasive Surgery

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Alphatec Spine Inc.

6.1.2 Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

6.1.3 Globus Medical Inc.

6.1.4 K2M Inc.

6.1.5 Medtronic

6.1.6 NuVasive Inc.

6.1.7 Orthofix Holdings Inc.

6.1.8 RTI Surgical Inc

6.1.9 Stryker Corporation

6.1.10 Zimmer Biomet

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

