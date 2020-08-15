The “Spectacle Lens Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Spectacle Lens market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Spectacle Lens market is provided in detail in the report.

This report includes an in-depth study of the global spectacle lens market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied’). As per the , the spectacle lens is the corrective lens, which is used to correct eye problems and improve vision. Common indications of the use of spectacle lens include myopia, astigmatism, presbyopia, and hypermetropia.

Prescription Glass Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

Prescription glasses refer to spectacles whose lenses have been made specifically to match the wearer’s defects of vision. According to a report published by the Vision Council of America, in 2015, 76.2% of American adults used vision correction. The report also states that 159.2 million people in the United States used prescription eyeglasses as a means of vision correction. In addition, on the basis of gender, 61.2% men in the United States used eyeglasses whereas 67.3% of women used prescription glasses (2015).

The price of prescription glasses generally ranges between USD 5-USD 30. It depends upon various factors, such as frame type, frame size, gender, material, weight, and prescription-type (single vision, bifocal, etc.). Some of the brands for prescription glasses include Vincent Chase, John Jacobs, Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, Persol, Calvin Klein, etc., which hold a major share of the prescription glass market.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America dominated the overall spectacle lens market, owing to the speedy adoption of spectacles for vision care in the region, growing geriatric population, and increasing awareness. The United States accounted to be the major contributor to the North American spectacle lens market. The Vision Council of America reported that there were 188.7 million Americans wearing some form of vision correction in the country, which was just over 3 out of every 4 adults (as in 2015). Moreover, according to the Vision Council of America, the usage increased the most for OTC readers (from 29.8 million in 2014 to 30.9 million in 2015) and Rx sunglasses (from 27.4 million in 2014, to 29.1 million in 2015). In addition, the usage of prescription glasses increased from 156.5 million in 2014 to 159.2 million in 2015 in the country. Thus, all the aforementioned factors are expected to propel the growth of the US spectacle lens market.

Detailed TOC of Spectacle Lens Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Aging Population

4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Optical Disorders

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Poor Quality of Lens

4.4 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Single Vision

5.1.2 Bifocal

5.1.3 Trifocal

5.1.4 Progressive

5.2 By Coating Type

5.2.1 Anti-reflective Coating

5.2.2 Scratch-resistant Coating

5.2.3 Anti-fog Coating

5.2.4 UV Protection

5.2.5 Other Coatings

5.3 By Usage

5.3.1 Prescription Glass

5.3.2 OTC Reading Glass

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

6.1.2 Essilor International SA

6.1.3 Hoya Vision Care Company

6.1.4 Vision Ease

6.1.5 Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd

6.1.6 Rodenstock GmbH

6.1.7 GKB Ophthalmics Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

