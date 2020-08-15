The “Semiconductor Materials Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Semiconductor Materials market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Semiconductor Materials market is provided in detail in the report.

Semiconductors are one of the most prominent innovations in modern electronics. By using elements, such as silicon, germanium, and gallium arsenide, companies were able to replace the traditional thermionic devices, such as vacuum tubes, that made electronics bulky and non-portable.<

Key Market Trends:

Substrates is Expected to hold Major Share

Over the past decade, the cost contribution of electronics to the automotive industry has increased from 18-20% to about 40-45%. In 2017, it was estimated that the automotive sector will account for about 9% of the worldwide semiconductor revenue. This has been a major driver for the growth of the semiconductor market in this industry. The growth of semiconductor content has been on a steady rise and the share of electronic systems in the vehicle cost may reach 50% of the total car cost by 2030.

This factor is attributed to the rapid advances in the development of leading-edge technologies, such as autonomous driving, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle-to-everything communication, and power management in electric vehicles (EVs), including navigation, dashboard camera, and smart keys, as well as a widely anticipated image processor. It is predicted that smart vehicles capable of fully autonomous driving will employ up to 7,000 chips. Given this scenario, even a failure rate of 1ppm, already very low by any standard today, would lead to seven out of 1,000 cars with a safety risk.

Given the constraints of the automotive electronics market, semiconductor material qualification must follow extensive procedures. While a high degree of material purity is a prerequisite, manufacturing processes are actually much more sensitive to deviations of material quality, as they potentially lead to process recalibration. Thus, several quality excellence programs have been introduced by the automotive manufacturers, aimed at a zero defect target.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold Major Share

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the major share over the forecast period. According to the SEMI Materials Market Data, the total wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials were valued at USD 27.8 billion and USD 19.1 billion, respectively, in 2017. The wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials markets have recorded revenues of 12.7% and 5.4%, respectively, year-over-year increases, as compared to 2016. The increase in disposable income in these regions is anticipated to have a direct impact on the overall market growth.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Semiconductor Materials Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Semiconductor Materials Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Technical Advancement Along With Product Innovation of the Electronic Materials

4.4.2 Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics Goods

4.4.3 Increased Demand From Osat/Packaging Companies

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Complexity in the Manufacturing Process

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Silicon Carbide

5.1.2 Gallium Manganese Arsenide

5.1.3 Copper Indium Gallium Selenide

5.1.4 Molybdenum Disulfide

5.1.5 Bismuth Telluride

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Fabrication

5.2.1.1 Process Chemicals

5.2.1.2 Photomasks

5.2.1.3 Electronic Gases

5.2.1.4 Photoresists Ancilliaries

5.2.1.5 Sputtering Targets

5.2.1.6 Silicon

5.2.1.7 Other Fabrication Materials

5.2.2 By Packaging

5.2.2.1 Substrates

5.2.2.2 Lead Frames

5.2.2.3 Ceramic Packages

5.2.2.4 Bonding Wire

5.2.2.5 Encapsulation Resins (Liquid)

5.2.2.6 Die Attach Materials

5.2.2.7 Other Packaging Materials

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Consumer Electronics

5.3.2 Manufacturing

5.3.3 Automotive

5.3.4 Energy and Utility

5.3.5 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 South Korea

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 BASF SE

6.1.2 LG Chem Ltd

6.1.3 Indium Corporation

6.1.4 Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

6.1.5 KYOCERA Corporation

6.1.6 Henkel AG & Company KGAA

6.1.7 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

6.1.8 Dow Chemical Co.

6.1.9 International Quantum Epitaxy PLC.

6.1.10 Nichia Corporation

6.1.11 Intel Corporation

6.1.12 UTAC Holdings Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

