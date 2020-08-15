The “Seed Treatment Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Seed Treatment market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Seed Treatment market is provided in detail in the report.

The corporations in seed treatment operate in B2B, as well as B2C business format. Environmental concerns regarding the use of chemical seed treatment agents have been gaining ground, in recent times. Due to this, the market for biological seed treatment agents, that are free of toxic chemicals and provide treatment options on par with or even better than chemical agents, has been in high demand, over the past few years. Multiple seed banks are being managed by the governments of developing countries, at national, as well as village level, in order to store seeds that are properly treated by seed treatment chemicals, hence preventing the rotting of seeds.

Increase in Cost of High-quality Seeds

High cost associated with hybrids and genetically modified seeds is one of the significant factor driving the growth of the seed treatment market, globally. Seed treatment is being increasingly considered by farmers as a mode to protect investments made on good quality seeds, due to an increase in regulatory issues relating to fumigation, as well as the foliar application of pesticides. Replanting of seeds, due to poor germination and insect attack is expensive. Moreover, the high cost of labor requirements is associated with the overall cost. Thus, seed treatment is an effective solution for farmers because good quality seeds lead to better produce. Owing to the fact that most of the GM seeds are costly and treated with biological and chemical treatments, there is an increase in area of cultivation of GM crops, which is positively affecting the growth of the seed treatment market. For the past five years, developing countries have planted more biotech crops, 19 developing countries planted 54% (99.6 million hectares) of the global biotech hectares, which boosts the demand for more biotech seeds.

Europe Dominates the Seed Treatment Market

In 2018, Europe witnesses the highest share in the seed treatment market and Spain has the largest market for seed treatment, followed by France, Germany, and Russia. A significant part of the organic crops produced in Spain is mainly used for exporting to other European countries, and increasing demand for the organic farming market in Europe is increasing the demand for the non-chemical seed treatment products. The demand for treated seeds is high in Germany, as cereal crops, like maize, barley, and fruits and vegetables, like grapes and sugar beet, are cultivated on a large scale in the country. Ban of GMO seeds, demand for higher yield, and the government’s discouragement in use of chemical products in the region, are encouraging the use of the biological seed treatment products.

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Seed Treatment Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

