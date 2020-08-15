The Daily Chronicle

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

15th August 2020

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs

The “Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market is provided in detail in the report.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Covers the Following Key Players:

  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Amgen Inc.
  • Bayer AG
  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
  • Bristol
  • Myers Squibb Company
  • Celgene Corporation
  • F. Hoffmann
  • La Roche AG
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Novartis AG

    Market Overview:

  • The key factors propelling the growth of the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market are the launch of new biosimilars, rising prevalence of arthritis, and an increase in the acceptance of biopharmaceuticals.
  • The major factors that fuel the growth of the market are the rising incidence of rheumatoid arthritis and the increasing geriatric population. It usually affects the geriatric population, and the prevalence is seen higher in females as compared to males. Therefore, with the increasing geriatric population, the market is expected to experience growth in the coming years.
  • There are also several therapeutics and medications that have been developed in the recent years, to treat the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis drugs management is generally associated with a high cost. Most commonly used drugs are disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, and biologic drugs. Thus biologics account for a prominent market share, in terms of revenue, due to the considerably high cost of these medicines. However the costs of rheumatoid arthritis drugs and NSAIDs are less than biologics.
  • Thus, growing availability and awareness of safer drugs are anticipated to increase the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market.

    Scope of the Report:

    As per the , rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disorder that causes pain and inflammation in the joints of the body. Rheumatoid arthritis disease mostly affects the joints of the hand, wrists, elbows, knees, and ankles. It also affects the cardiac and respiratory system, and is known as systemic disease. It thus exhibits symptoms of swelling, redness, and warmth in the affected areas. Owing to the rise in the adoption of sedentary lifestyle, the patient pool is expected to witness a healthy growth.

    Key Market Trends:

    NSAIDs Segment by Drug Class is Expected to be the Largest Segment During the Forecast Period

    NSAIDs are being widely utilized for the symptomatic treatment of rheumatic disorders. DMARDs are also considered as the gold standard for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. Unlike conventional DMARDs, such as NSAIDs, which simply give symptomatic relief, biologic drugs are more efficient in the management of rheumatoid arthritis.

    Asia-Pacific is Witnessing High Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

    The Asia-Pacific market is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period, due to increasing healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the low cost of manufacturing in China and India has resulted in the rise in the production facilities, attracting pharmaceutical and biotechnological giants to the Asia-Pacific region from across the world. The increase in the incidence of rheumatoid arthritis disease is also expected to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period.

    Report Highlights:

    • The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
    • Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers
    • Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
    • Key developments and strategies observed in the market
    • Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
    • In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
    • Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024
    • Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

