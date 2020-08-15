The “Recombinant Protein Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Recombinant Protein market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Recombinant Protein market is provided in detail in the report.

Recombinant Protein Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , the term recombinant proteins are encoded by recombinant DNA, which involves insertion of DNA, encoding that particular protein into bacterial or mammalian cells. The protein is then purified, after getting expressed in these cells. A recombinant protein is produced either by molecular cloning or through polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

Key Market Trends:

The Drug Discovery Segment is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate, during the Forecast Period

The basic research segment held a maximum share in 2018, owing to the increasing investment on research activities and the introduction of new protein therapeutics, which has significantly contributed in the growth and development of recombinant therapeutic antibodies and proteins market.

The drug discovery segment is projected to show significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the strong demand for recombinant proteins in drug discovery. Furthermore, companies are also collaborating for drug discovery and development purposes. For instance, in 2017, Crown Bioscience (CBI) Inc. entered into a collaboration with Jiangsu Qyun Bio-Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, to develop CTLA-4 antibody.

North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Market and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

North America is expected to lead the global recombinant protein market, owing to the increased expenditure in research. The United States is anticipated to witness the highest growth, owing to the largest concentration of world-class research universities and academic medical centers. The R&D spending of the United States is around 2.7% of its gross domestic product (GDP). In 2014, the United States was leading the R&D investments in biotechnology and, since then, the US biotechnology research and investment has been growing at a steady rate. Development of new products and collaboration activities of biotechnology companies are likely to boost the growth of the recombinant protein market.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Recombinant Protein Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Recombinant Protein Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Expenditure in Research and Development

4.2.2 Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.3 Rising Inclination toward Biologics and Biosimilars

4.2.4 Advanced Recombinant Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Expensive and Time-consuming Production Process

4.3.2 Safety Issues

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Product

5.1.1 Hormone

5.1.2 Growth Factor

5.1.3 Cytokine

5.1.4 Antibody

5.1.5 Enzyme

5.1.6 Other Type of Products

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Basic Research

5.2.2 Therapeutic Use

5.2.3 Drug Discovery

5.2.4 Biotechnology Industry

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abcam PLC

6.1.2 Abnova Corporation

6.1.3 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.4 Enzo Life Sciences Inc.

6.1.5 Eurogentec (Kaneka Corporation)

6.1.6 Merck KGaA

6.1.7 Novo Nordisk AS

6.1.8 ProSpec-Tany TechnoGene Ltd

6.1.10 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

