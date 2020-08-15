The “Precision Medicine Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Precision Medicine market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Precision Medicine market is provided in detail in the report.

Precision medicine, a combination of molecular biology techniques and systems biology, is an emerging approach for disease treatment and prevention. The market growth for this approach is gaining momentum, as it takes into account individual variability in genes, environment, and lifestyle, for each person, while developing drugs and vaccines.

Key Market Trends:

Oncology is Expected to hold the Highest Market Share in the Application Segment

In the application segment of the precision medicine market, oncology is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.3%, during the forecast period.

Precision medicine applications are primarily directed toward better treatment against oncological diseases, with an estimated more than 30% market dominance over other segments. As per the data reported in clinicaltrials.gov, the United States and some European countries are the major hubs for conducting and recruiting patient pool for precision medicine applications in oncology, globally. The high support from the government through funding and rapid growth of genomic analysis are expected to augment the growth of the precision medicine market at a fast rate, over the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for precision medicine, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. Former President Barack Obama, in 2015, unveiled the Precision Medicine Initiative (PMI), a bold new enterprise to revolutionize medicine and generate the scientific evidence needed to move the concept of precision medicine into every-day clinical practice.

The Precision Medicine Initiative also includes ongoing efforts through the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA), which has enrolled over 450,000 veterans in the Million Veteran Program (MVP), a participant-driven research cohort. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, and the Office for Civil Rights announced in February 2016 that they will build research and data capacity, technical tools, and policies to accelerate precision medicine, thereby, boosting the precision medicine market in the country.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Online Collaborative Forums

4.2.2 Increasing Efforts to Characterize Genes

4.2.3 Advancement in Cancer Biology

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Perils of Data Sharing

4.3.2 Shift From Treatment-based To Preventive Healthcare

4.3.3 Declining Trends in FDA Pharmacotherapy Approval Rate

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Big Data Analytics

5.1.2 Bioinformatics

5.1.3 Gene Sequencing

5.1.4 Drug Discovery

5.1.5 Companion Diagnostics

5.1.6 Other Technologies

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Oncology

5.2.2 CNS

5.2.3 Immunology

5.2.4 Respiratory

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Biocrates Life Sciences AG

6.1.2 Nanostring Technologies

6.1.3 Intomics

6.1.4 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.5 Eagle Genomics Ltd

6.1.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

6.1.7 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

6.1.8 Medtronic

6.1.9 Novartis AG

6.1.10 Qiagen NV

6.1.11 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

