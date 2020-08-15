Live Cell Encapsulation Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2024

The Global Live Cell Encapsulation Market is projected to reach US$ 303 Million by 2024 from US$ 250 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.2%.

Key Players– BioTime, Inc. (US), Reed Pacific Pty Ltd. (Australia), Viacyte, Inc. (US), Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Living Cell Technologies Ltd. (Australia), Merck KGAA (Germany), Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Encapsys, LLC (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Lycored (Israel), MiKroCaps (Slovenia), BÜCHI Labortechnik AG (Germany), Blacktrace Holdings Ltd (UK), Sernova Corporation (Canada), and Balchem Corporation (US).

Based on manufacturing technique, the live cell encapsulation market is segmented into simple dripping, electrostatic dripping, coaxial airflow, liquid-jet break-up, vibrating-jet technique, jet cutting, and rotating disk atomization. The electrostatic dripping segment is expected to account for the high growth rate of this market in 2018, owing to the growing demand for electrostatic dripping as a result of the procedural benefits such as retention of cell viability & potency, and preservation of plant oxidants.

Based on application, the live cell encapsulation market is segmented into drug delivery, regenerative medicine, cell transplantation, probiotics, and research. The drug delivery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the live cell encapsulation market in 2018.

Competitive Landscape of Live Cell Encapsulation Market:

1 Overview

2 Global Market Share Analysis (2017)

3 Competitive Scenario (2015 to 2019)

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

4.1.1 Visionary Leaders

4.1.2 Innovators

4.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

4.1.4 Emerging Companies

List of Tables:

Table 1 Live Cell Encapsulation Market, By Technique, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 2 Market for Simple Dripping, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 3 Market for Simple Dripping, By Application, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 4 Market for Electrostatic Dripping, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 5 Market for Electrostatic Dripping, By Application, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 6 Market for Coaxial Airflow, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 7 Market for Coaxial Airflow, By Application, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 8 Market for Liquid-Jet Break-Up, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 9 Market for Liquid-Jet Break-Up, By Application, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 10 Market for Vibrating-Jet Technique, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 11 Market for Vibrating-Jet Technique, By Application, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 12 Market for Jet Cutting, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 13 Market for Jet Cutting, By Application, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 14 Market for Rotating Disk Atomization, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 15 Market for Rotating Disk Atomization, By Application, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

…..and More

