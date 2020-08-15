Geomarketing Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

According to Market Study Report, Geomarketing Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Geomarketing Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Geomarketing Market is expected to grow from US$ 7.3 Billion in 2018 to US$ 23.7 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.4%.

#Key Players- Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Cisco (US), Oracle (US), Adobe (US), Salesforce (US), ESRI (US), Software Ag (Germany), Ericsson (Sweden), Qualcomm (US), Xtremepush (Ireland), Plot Projects (Netherlands), Rover (Canada), Mobile Bridge (Netherlands), Hyper (US), Reveal Mobile (US), Galigeo (Europe), Navigine (US), Clevertap (US), Urban Airship (US), Bluedot Innovation (US), Merkle (US), Foursquare (US), and LocationGuru (India).

The Geomarketing market has been segmented by technology, components (software and services), location, deployment mode, vertical, and regions. The geomarketing market faces various obstacles, such as legal concerns and privacy threats. The businesses should properly check all legal and privacy-related concerns before using location data gathered by location intelligence tools.

Among location type, the outdoor segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing use of geofenced areas and virtual perimeters outside the store to attract customers. Businesses can send push notification to the target audience and provide notification about their offerings.

