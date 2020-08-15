End User Computing Market Expected to Grow at 11.17 Billion In Revenue by 2023

The Global End User Computing (EUC) Market size is expected to grow from US$ 6.11 Billion in 2018 to US$ 11.17 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period. The market is driven by a strategic shift toward EUC, due to the increasing demand for mobility solutions by organizations and the shift of organizations toward desktop virtualization infrastructures to increase the productivity and efficiency of employees by streamlining all these technologies through EUC solutions.

“The VDI segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period in the EUC market”

The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Desktop virtualization solutions offer the computing and storage infrastructure an edge over legacy desktop infrastructures. These solutions enable the users to access business applications from anywhere and using any device.

The Training and Education segment is expected to hold the largest market size in the End User Computing market during the forecast period. Due to the large-scale adoption of EUC solutions by enterprises, mostly in the developing regions, such as Asia Pacific (APAC) and Latin America, there is an immense need for organizations to impart technical training to employees about these solutions. These services not only help the employees’ access and develop business- centric applications, but also enable the employees to enhance their productivity and efficiency.

“North America is expected to account for the largest market size, where as APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR”

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size and dominate the global End User Computing market in 2018.The advancement in network technologies, proliferation of mobile workforce, presence of advanced mobile platforms, and SaaS flexibility are the major factors driving growth in North America. Businesses have witnessed an increase in workforce productivity and engagement by deploying EUC solutions in this region.

Key Players- IGEL (Europe), Genpact (US), Tech Mahindra (India), Mindtree (India), Nucleus Software (India), Patriot Technologies (US), NetApp (US), Connection (US), HCL Info systems (India), Synapse360 (UK), Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic (India), IDS (US), CSS Corp (India), SITA (Switzerland), Infosys (India), Data Integrity (Canada), Fujitsu (Japan), Focus Technology Solutions (US), SMP-Corp (US), Emerio (Singapore), Fortem Information Technology (UK), Serole Technologies (Australia), The Ergonomic Group (US), Coreio (Canada), and Emtec (US).

