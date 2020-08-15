Aircraft Electrical Systems Market History, Overview and Future Developments by 2025 Analysis and Forecast

This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Aircraft Electrical Systems Market.

The Aircraft Electrical Systems Market size is projected to grow from US$ 29.9 Billion in 2019 to US$ 41.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period. This report spread across 191 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research report.

“Power generation management segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The power generation management segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period. The aircraft electrical system is one of the major driving forces in electric generation in aircraft. With the growing aircraft electrical system power levels, the diversity of the power generation types is increasing as well.

“Commercial aviation segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2019.”

By Platform, the commercial aviation segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2019.Strong growth in this sector has resulted in an increased number of aircraft orders to address the increasing air passenger traffic. An increase in the application scope of electric due to the aforementioned factors is expected to propel the aircraft electrical systems market growth during the forecast period.

“The Asia Pacific aircraft electrical systems market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

By Region, the aircraft electrical systems market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to an increase in the number of military aircraft deliveries in the region. The rise in demand for low-cost carriers (LCCs) is one of the factors driving the growth of the aircraft electrical systems market in the Asia Pacific region. With increasing affordability of air travel and relaxation in some government regulations, this region is procuring more LCCs.

Competitive Landscape of Aircraft Electrical Systems Market:

Key Players- AMETEK (US), Safran (France), Astronics Corporation(US), Amphenol Corporation(US), Esterline Technologies (US), Honeywell (US), Meggitt (UK), Thales Group (France), and United Technologies Corporation(US).