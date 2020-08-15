The “Platelet Rich Plasma Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Platelet Rich Plasma market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Platelet Rich Plasma market is provided in detail in the report.

Platelet Rich Plasma Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , platelet-rich plasma (PRP) prolotherapy, like dextrose prolotherapy, is a method of injection designed to stimulate healing. Platelet-rich plasma is defined as autologous blood with concentrations of platelets above baseline levels, which contains at least seven growth factors.

Key Market Trends:

Pure PRP Segment by Type is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

The pure PRP segment of the global platelet rich plasma market is believed to have the largest market share.

The prime factor responsible for the growth of this segment is the significance of this type of platelet plasma for the person. Pure PRP has an edge over traditional PRP, as it requires a two-step concentration process that helps in eliminating unwanted red blood cells (RBCs) and neutrophils. RBCs (that have no therapeutic effects for regeneration) can create a more viscous solution that can be more painful when injected. Neutrophils, a type of white blood cell, have inflammatory components that may increase pain and inflammation post-treatment.

Pure PRP helps the stem cells and regenerative cells in the repair and in rebuilding the damaged tissue. This ultimately speeds up the healing process and reduces pain. In addition, it promotes increased strength and improves the overall function. Therefore, owing to the contribution of pure PRP in the healing process and the rising use of it as a blood product, the segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming future.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue the Same Trend for Next Few Years

North America currently dominates the platelet-rich plasma market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States is a major market, and this is mainly due to the US government’s initiatives to develop blood products. In addition, the emergence and adoption of novel technologies are going to help the market in a positive manner.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Platelet Rich Plasma Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Platelet Rich Plasma Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Incidences of Sports Injuries

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Androgenic Alopecia Patients

4.2.3 Growing Use of Platelet-rich Plasma in Various Therapeutic Areas

4.2.4 Rising Prevalence of Arthritis

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies

4.3.2 High Prices of Plasma Therapy

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Pure PRP

5.1.2 Leukocyte-rich PRP

5.1.3 Pure Platelet-rich Fibrin

5.1.4 Leukocyte-rich Fibrin

5.2 By Source

5.2.1 Autologous

5.2.2 Allogenic

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Orthopedic

5.3.1.1 Arthritis

5.3.1.2 Chronic Tendinitis

5.3.1.3 Bone Repair and Regeneration

5.3.2 Dermatology

5.3.2.1 Androgenic Alopecia

5.3.2.2 Plastic Surgery

5.3.2.3 Cardiac Muscle Injury

5.3.2.4 Dental

5.3.2.5 Nerve Injury

5.3.2.6 Other Applications

5.3.3 By End User

5.3.3.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.3.3.2 Research Institutes

5.3.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bio Product Laboratory Ltd (BPL)

6.1.2 Biolife Plasma Services

6.1.3 Biotest AG

6.1.4 Cambryn Biologics LLC

6.1.5 China Biologic Products Inc.

6.1.6 CSL Ltd

6.1.7 Grifols International SA

6.1.8 Kedrion SpA

6.1.9 LFB SA

6.1.10 Octapharma AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

