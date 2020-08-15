The “Pharmacogenomics Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Pharmacogenomics market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Pharmacogenomics market is provided in detail in the report.

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, pharmacogenomics is defined as the branch of biotechnology where genomic information is used to study the effect of drugs on an individual, thus, providing accurate insights in making clinical decisions and further determining the most effective way of treatment by varying the dosages of drugs. The field of pharmacogenomics is predicted to treat a wide range of health problems, including cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer’a disease, cancer, HIV/AIDS, and asthma, in the near future.

Key Market Trends:

Drug Discovery is the Segment under Application that is Expected to Grow the Fastest during the Forecast Period

Pharmacogenomics is one of the major emerging trends in the field of medical science, which greatly influences the drug development process. With the use of pharmacogenomics, target identification by drugs has become relatively easy, which ensures much higher chances of success for the approval of drugs. In addition, out of 500 genes, only 50 disease genes have drug availability in the market today. This emphasizes the market opportunity in the future for different manufacturers to concentrate on drug discovery using pharmacogenomics.

Pharmacogenomics has also found applications in the treatment of cancer patients, by anticipating the possible differences in drug response, resistance, efficacy, and toxicity of the chemotherapeutic and targeted immune biologic agents. Therefore, pharmacogenomics for cancer therapy has led to a number of important discoveries in the current cancer treatment, which has helped in the growth of the oncology segment of the market studied.

North America holds the Largest Share of the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period, due to the presence of high per capita healthcare expenditure, coupled with high patient awareness levels, and the high prevalence of target diseases. Moreover, the increasing preference for personalized treatment, along with its high adoption rate, is further contributing to the growth of the market.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Pharmacogenomics Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Pharmacogenomics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Focus on Precision Medicine

4.2.2 Increasing Expenditure in R&D

4.2.3 High Rate of Adverse Drug Reaction

4.2.4 Enhancement of Drug Safety and Efficiency to Increase Success Rates in Pharmaceutical R&D

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Difficulties in Detecting Gene Variation that Affect Drug Response

4.3.2 Reimbursement Issues

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 DNA Sequencing

5.1.2 Microarray

5.1.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction

5.1.4 Electrophoresis

5.1.5 Mass Spectrometry

5.1.6 Other Technologies

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Drug Discovery

5.2.2 Neurology

5.2.3 Oncology

5.2.4 Pain Management

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Inc.

6.1.2 Biomerieux

6.1.3 AstraZeneca PLC

6.1.4 Bayer AG

6.1.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.8 Illumina Inc.

6.1.9 Qiagen

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

