The “Pediatric Vaccines Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Pediatric Vaccines market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Pediatric Vaccines market is provided in detail in the report.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , pediatric vaccines are vaccines that stimulate the body’s immune response, in order to prevent a specific disease in children.

Key Market Trends:

The Conjugate Vaccine Segment, under Technology, is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate, during the Forecast Period

The conjugate vaccine segment held a maximum share in 2018, and is likely to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing prevalence of pneumococcal and meningococcal infections, and rise in the awareness regarding the prevention of infection, by government initiatives.

The North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Pediatric Vaccines Market and is Projected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

North America is expected to be the primary region for the pediatric vaccines market, over the forecast period. The scheduled children immunization programs under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), high funding, wide commercial availability of vaccines, and the awareness in society regarding vaccines contribute to the sustained growth in the United States. In Canada, the vaccination schedule for infants and children are regularly updated by the Government of Canada, in collaboration with the Canadian Nursing Coalition for Immunization (CNCI) and the Canadian Immunization Committee (CIC). The well-structured healthcare services boost the growth of the pediatric vaccines market in North America.

Detailed TOC of Pediatric Vaccines Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases with the Importance and Awareness of Immunization

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Vaccines

4.2.3 Increase in the Government and Non-government Funding in R&D

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Cost of Immunization

4.3.2 Low Medical Coverage and Healthcare Services in Low- and Middle-income Countries

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Vaccine Type

5.1.1 Monovalent

5.1.2 Multivalent

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Live Attenuated

5.2.2 Inactivated

5.2.3 Toxoid

5.2.4 Conjugate

5.2.5 Other Technologies

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Infectious Disease

5.3.2 Cancer

5.3.3 Allergy

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.2 Indian Immunologicals Limited

6.1.3 AstraZeneca

6.1.4 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.5 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

6.1.6 Novartis AG

6.1.7 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.8 Sanofi SA

6.1.9 Seqirus (CSL Limited)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

