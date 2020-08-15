The “Oil and Gas Automation Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Oil and Gas Automation market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Oil and Gas Automation market is provided in detail in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Oil and gas, a dynamic global industry, often faces challenges in cost management, extraction of high value from current assets, and maximization of the up-time. Advancement in technology has led to a connected enterprise, which helps the oil and gas industry to move closer to operational excellence. Cloud, mobility, and analytics offer an actionable view into real-time production data.

Key Market Trends:

Enterprise Resource and Planning (ERP) is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

ERP systems offer an integrated real-time view of core operations, such as product planning, development, manufacturing, sales, and marketing. At workstations, these ERP systems enable the scheduling and management of the workflow, while implementing a well-organized product cycle, which is done by monitoring the progress of various processes, as well as providing analytical data that aids decision-making. The features reduce excessive inventory costs. Oil and gas industries are among the early adopters for the ERP system, as the operations are highly dependent upon workflow management and market analysis. ERP providers are designing solutions specific to the upstream, midstream, and downstream activities.

As SCADA systems are capable of integration with ERP solution, real-time asset performance can be monitored and their maintenance schedules can be automated, thereby, avoiding sudden/unplanned downtime. The need for reducing the machine downtime expenses across the upstream and downstream companies supports the growth of the ERP segment in the market studied. SCADA, integrated with ERP, is becoming popular in the oil and gas industry, owing to the focus on safety. In the downstream companies, such integration is allowing companies to correctly map business processes, risk factors, and control mechanisms, thus, streamlining the resource utilization and maintenance capabilities.

Due to the growing importance of synchronizing and supplementing an organization’s business processes, the demand for ERP solutions is expected to increase during the forecast period. However, the availability of open source applications, tough competition, and higher implementation costs are expected to challenge the market’s growth.

United States is Expected to Hold Major Share

The dependence of the oil and gas industry on automation has increased over the past decade, and multiple rounds of industry layoffs were announced that left oil and gas companies with a reduced number of skilled workers. This led to the increasing dependence of US oil companies on automation, in order to complete processes without any delay. In 2017, US exports of crude, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and refined products, continued to rise, which aligned perfectly with the new administration’s motto of “energy dominance” for the United States.

Although the US is still a net importer of crude, the growing place as an energy exporter and low-cost supplier could fundamentally change its position in the global energy landscape. As a result, automation is increasingly being adopted in the oil and gas sector in the United States. In terms of cost reductions, US natural gas producers have lowered and sustained costs, especially in the Marcellus and Haynesville gas plays, with the aid of automation.

For instance, SCADA is widely applied in the upstream, midstream, and downstream oil and gas sectors in the United States. In the upstream sector, its role is often stereotyped as being largely in support of remote data transmission. However, due to the wide and varied use of SCADA in other industrial sectors, this is expected to change. In addition, owners and operators in the United States recognize how IT-based automation can productively address the unique challenges of the upstream oil and gas sector.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Oil and Gas Automation Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

