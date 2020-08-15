The “Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) market is provided in detail in the report.

Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, NGS is a technology in which millions of DNA strands can be sequenced through massive parallelization; this technique is also known as high throughput sequencing. The low cost, high accuracy and speed, and precise results even from low sample input are the main advantages NGS offers over Sanger’s sequencing method. NGS is, therefore, being used to execute various applications, such as biomarker discovery, oncology studies, personalized medicine, and agricultural and animal research, among others. Thus, the NGS market has transformed the genomics and molecular diagnostics landscape.

Key Market Trends:

Genetic Screening is the Segment Under Application that is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period

In genetic screening, the NGS is highly useful in identifying monogenic diseases with locus heterogeneity, such as blindness, deafness, movement disorders, mitochondrial disease, hereditary cancers, etc. Therefore, NGS has a large number of varied applications through genetic screening in multiple disorders, but their affordability and availability in high-income and low-income countries may differ a lot. The entire genomes are being mapped at affordable costs. Thus, steady growth is expected in the forecast period.

The NGS is also emerging as a powerful promising pathogen-detection method for infectious-disease diagnostics. It helps in the identification and genomic characterization of bacteria, fungi, parasites, and viruses, without the need for prior knowledge of a specific pathogen, directly from clinical specimens. As the diseases caused by infections are increasing in the less-developed countries, the NGS-powered diagnosis of these infections has become the most promising method to detect these infectious diseases. The NGS also has applications in personalized medicine that has started becoming a reality and has been under application by various biotechnology companies.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest-growing Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

The market studied is expected to grow at the fastest pace in Asia-Pacific. The rising focus of the major market players is on delivering advanced, efficient NGS technology to the developing countries, in order to cater to the need for genomic medicines and whole genome sequencing for personalized medicine. In addition, the increasing adoption of NGS technology by the non-government and government bodies, along with increased investment of the private players, is expected to drive the Asian market.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

