The “Mobile Satellite Services Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Mobile Satellite Services market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Mobile Satellite Services market is provided in detail in the report.

Mobile Satellite Services Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Mobile satellite services (MSS) are the telecom services provided to mobile users with the help of satellite technology to establish communication between portable terminals or mobile devices. The availability of mobile communication beyond the terrestrial-based wireless system is a salient feature of MSS. The cost of mobile devices and the poor connection between mobile devices are key drawbacks of these services. MSS is used for emergencies such as distress, natural disasters, war zones, and breakdown of emergency communication.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999695

Key Market Trends:

Voice Segment is expected to register a Significant Growth

Companies are offering portable and fixed phone services that provide essential voice calls and messaging, for businesses operating in remote regions across the world. These voice services can be used on land, at sea, and in the air. They utilize advanced satellite communications network, offering clear voice quality and minimal call drop out.

For government agencies, voice mobile satellite services are an effective solution to manage coast guards and forest rangers, allowing them to help people on the borders and the islands. This is necessary during natural disasters.

Apart from government agencies, businesses adopt voice satellite services to ensure continuous, uninterrupted communications for their crews in the fishery, mining, transport, construction, and tourism industries. Individual customers also benefit from voice satellite services, especially those who are always on the move or working in areas without cellular networks.

Companies support polar adventurers by providing them with voice satellite services, which enable satellite connectivity for mobile devices where terrestrial networks cannot reach. For instance, Polar adventurer Antony Jinman used Iridium GO! on his Antarctica trip.

Companies are also adopting voice-based mobile satellite services to keep their employees connected with their families and close friends. For instance, Inmarsat offers one of the services called ChatCard, which helps to reduce feelings of isolation at sea, by giving crewmembers the freedom to stay in touch with family and friends, anywhere.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

North America, among the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption, is one of the largest markets for mobile satellite services. The growth in demand from end-user industries, such as government, maritime, aviation, among others, is boosting the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the region has advanced foothold technological infrastructure and improved network connectivity.

The government agencies in the region have taken significant efforts to introduce new satellite and navigation systems, which have further boosted the growth of the satcom industry. For instance, in June 2018, the U.S. Air Force awarded the contract of USD 130 million to SpaceX for the launch of Air Force Space Command Satellite (AFSPC) -52 satellites in the late FY2020.

Recently, SES GS announced that the U.S. General Services Administration’s Future Satellite Communications Service Acquisition (FCSA) program had awarded SES Government Solutions the spot on the Complex Commercial Satellite Communications Solutions contract (CS3).

This will allow the U.S. Government to take advantage of most innovative offerings, including high throughput connectivity on multi-orbit satellite fleet. Complex solutions will have any combination of fixed and mobile satellite services, service-enabling authorizations, components, and ancillary equipment, such as terminals, teleports, and peripherals.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Mobile Satellite Services Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999695

Detailed TOC of Mobile Satellite Services Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Integration Demands for Satellite and Terrestrial Mobile Technology

4.3.2 Growing Interest from Government and Military

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Interoperability between MSS Systems

4.4.2 Increasing Regulations on the Use of Satellite Technology

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Voice

5.1.2 Data

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Maritime

5.2.2 Enterprise

5.2.3 Aviation

5.2.4 Government

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Globalstar Inc.

6.1.2 Ericsson Inc.

6.1.3 Inmarsat PLC

6.1.4 EchoStar Mobile Limited

6.1.5 Iridium Communications Inc.

6.1.6 Intelsat S.A

6.1.7 Thuraya Telecommunications Company

6.1.8 ViaSat UK Limited

6.1.9 ORBCOMM Europe Holding BV

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Platinum Alloy Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry

Nebulizer Market Growth Rate by Dynamics 2020|Global Industry Analysis with Current Trends, Future Growth, Competition Strategies, Application, Region and Forecast to 2024

2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026

Lip Care Products Packaging Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry

Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests Market Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Size, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 Research Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Thermal Imaging Market Prominent Players, Size Expansion, Industry Share, Global Industry Trends, and Forecast Analysis 2020-2026 | Report Includes COVID-19 Impact on Industry