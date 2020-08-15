The “Microfluidics Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Microfluidics market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Microfluidics market is provided in detail in the report.

Microfluidics Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

This report estimates the global microfluidics market size by summing up the value of market segments divided on the basis of type of component, application, and materials. Further, each of these segments are sub-divided to cover all relevant categories.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999539

Key Market Trends:

Clinical Diagnostics is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Application Segment

In the application segment of the microfluidics market, clinical diagnostics is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.80% during the forecast period.

A significant application area for microfluidic technology is clinical diagnostics. Specifically for clinical diagnostics, diseases, including toxicity, can be diagnosed by performing various biochemical analyzes and by observation of symptoms. The biochemical changes in the patient’s blood can signal organ damage or dysfunction, prior to observable microscopic cellular damages or other symptoms.

So there has been a large demand for the development of an easy-to-handle and inexpensive clinical diagnostic biochip using fully integrated plastic microfluidic chips, which have the sampling/identifying capability of fast and reliable measurements of metabolic parameters from a human body with minimum invasion. Thus, the growth of clinical diagnostics is expected to fuel the market’s growth.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

The North American region holds the largest market share in the market for microfluidics. This is attributed to factors, such as the well-established healthcare system, along with better reimbursement policies, and the higher adoption of novel therapeutics among the general population. Microfluidics is a vastly growing field in the United States, in terms of high budget sanctions for R&D. Molecular diagnostics and point-of-care diagnostics widely use microfluidic technology for various applications, and hence, they occupy a major market share in the United States. Owing to this, the United States has the largest market share of 88% in North America, and is expected to grow at a rate of 18.8% over the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Microfluidics Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999539

Detailed TOC of Microfluidics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Point-of-care Testing

4.2.2 Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

4.2.3 Faster Turn-around Time for Analysis and Improved Portability of Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Need for Specialized Skills in Operations and Complex Regulatory Approval Process

4.3.2 Low Adoption in Developing Countries due to High Prices

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Component

5.1.1 Microfluidic Chips

5.1.2 Micro Pumps

5.1.3 Micro Needles

5.1.4 Other Components

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Drug Delivery

5.2.2 High-throughput Screening

5.2.3 Point-of-Care Diagnostics

5.2.4 Lab Analytics

5.2.4.1 Proteomics

5.2.4.2 Genomics

5.2.4.3 Cell-based Assay

5.2.4.4 Capillary Electrophoresis

5.2.5 Clinical Diagnostics

5.3 Material

5.3.1 Polymer

5.3.2 Silicone

5.3.3 Glass

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd

6.1.3 Agilent Technologies

6.1.4 Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)

6.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.7 PerkinElmer Inc.

6.1.8 FluIdigm Corporation

6.1.9 Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd)

6.1.10 Micronit Microfluidics

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

HF RFID Inlays Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Market Top Key Players Data 2020 – Global Industry Segmentation by Types, Applications and Regions Forecast till 2024 with COVID-19 Analysis

Waterborne Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Size, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 Research Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Hardcoated Polyester Film Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Atelo-Gelatin Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Controlled Environments Gloves Market Size and Share by Growth, Industry Drivers and Restraints, Global Opportunity, COVID-19 Impact on Topmost Players Forecast 2020-2026