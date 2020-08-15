The “Medical Tourism Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Medical Tourism market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Medical Tourism market is provided in detail in the report.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , medical tourism is an improvement of the healthcare system, which provides quality medical care to people seeking treatment. Patients travel to other countries for obtaining good medical treatment.

Key Market Trends:

Fertility Treatments Segment Expected to Have Highest CAGR

The fertility treatments segment of the medical tourism market is believed to show the fastest growth over the forecast period. The segment is expected to record a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period. Fertility treatment is one of the most common treatments for which medical tourists elect to travel across international borders. Fertility tourism or reproductive tourism is one of the fastest-growing areas.

About 20,000 to 25,000 couples annually seek assisted reproductive technology services abroad. An estimated 4.0% of European Union citizens receive treatment in other countries. Fertility treatment procedures are regulated in most European countries.

Asia-Pacific Currently Dominates the Market

The Asia-Pacific region currently dominates the medical tourism market and it is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the raised preference of medical tourism across the developing countries of this region. China holds the majority of the market in the Asia-Pacific region. This is due to the lower cost of the treatment in China and the better healthcare services provided.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Medical Tourism Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Medical Tourism Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Treatment Cost in Developed Countries

4.2.2 Availability of Latest Medical Technologies

4.2.3 Growing Compliance on International Quality Standards

4.2.4 High Quality of Service

4.2.5 Health Insurance Portability

4.2.6 Advertising and Marketing

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Ethical Concerns

4.3.2 Epidemic Outbreaks

4.3.3 Issues with Patient Follow Up and Post-procedure Complications

4.3.4 Medical Record Transfer Issues

4.4 Industry Attractiveness of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Treatment Type

5.1.1 Cosmetic Treatment

5.1.2 Dental Treatment

5.1.3 Cardiovascular Treatment

5.1.4 Orthopedics Treatment

5.1.5 Bariatric Surgery

5.1.6 Fertility Treatment

5.1.7 Ophthalmic Treatment

5.1.8 Other Treatments

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France

5.2.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.3 United Kingdom

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Medretreat

6.1.2 Healthbase

6.1.3 Apollo Hospitals

6.1.4 KPJ Healthcare Behard

6.1.5 Klinikum Medical Link

6.1.6 Euromedical Tours

6.1.7 BB Health Solutions

6.1.8 Cosmedic Travel

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

