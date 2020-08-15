The “Medical Simulation Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Medical Simulation market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Medical Simulation market is provided in detail in the report.

Medical Simulation Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , medical simulation is the modern day methodology for training healthcare professionals through the use of advanced educational technology. Medical simulation is experiential learning that every healthcare professional may need, but cannot be always engaged in during real-life patient care. The market of medical stimulation is growing with increasing healthcare facilities.

Key Market Trends:

Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators is the Segment under Interventional/Surgical Simulators that is Expected to Grow the Fastest during the Forecast Period

Surgeons are found shifting to MIS, primarily laparoscopy and robotic surgery from open surgery. However, the MIS, primarily laparoscopy and robotic surgery, requires skilled surgeons to deliver successful procedures. There has been a rapid adoption of the MIS in the cholecystectomy, appendectomy, gastric bypass, ventral hernia repair, colectomy, prostatectomy,tubal ligation, hysterectomy, and myomectomy procedures. Thus, the increasing MIS surgeries and the need for skilled professionals have propelled the laparoscopic surgical simulators market.

There are also cardiac surgeries that have been a major challenge for surgeons because of the complex nature of the surgery and the need for highly skilled professionals. Also, there has been a change observed in general surgery training, with the shift from open surgery toward the endovascular and minimally invasive approaches to disease management. Therefore, further simulation is expected to reduce the risks associated with the complex operations of cardiothoracic surgery and help create a more efficient, thorough, and uniform curriculum for cardiothoracic surgery fellowships.

Asia-Pacific Registered the Fastest Growth and is Expected to follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest growth, due to the increasing demand for healthcare simulation and its related services. The emerging economies of India and China are expected to majorly boost the market, due to the growing thrust on medical studies and research. In addition, the ease of doing business in Asian countries is high, due to the availability of high labor and low manufacturing cost. This is an important factor that is estimated to augment the market in Asia-Pacific.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Medical Simulation Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Medical Simulation Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Continuous Technological Advancements

4.2.2 Increasing Concerns over Patient Safety

4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Treatments

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Simulators

4.3.2 Reluctance to Adopt New Training Methods

4.3.3 Limited Availability of Funds, Especially in the Developing and Underdeveloped Countries

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Products and Services

5.1.1 Products

5.1.1.1 Interventional/Surgical Simulators

5.1.1.1.1 Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators

5.1.1.1.2 Gynecology Surgical Simulators

5.1.1.1.3 Cardiac Surgical Simulators

5.1.1.1.4 Arthroscopic Surgical Simulators

5.1.1.1.5 Other Products

5.1.1.2 Task Trainers

5.1.1.3 Other Products and Services

5.1.2 Services and Software

5.1.2.1 Web-based Simulation

5.1.2.2 Medical Simulation Software

5.1.2.3 Simulation Training Services

5.1.2.4 Other Services and Software

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 High-fidelity Simulators

5.2.2 Medium-fidelity Simulators

5.2.3 Low-fidelity Simulators

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Academic and Research Institutes

5.3.2 Hospitals

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3D Systems

6.1.2 Canadian Aviation Electronics (CAE)

6.1.3 Gaumard Scientific Company Inc.

6.1.4 Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd

6.1.5 Laerdal Medical

6.1.6 Limbs & Things Ltd

6.1.7 Mentice AB

6.1.8 Simulab Corporation

6.1.9 Simulaids Inc.

6.1.10 Nasco

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

