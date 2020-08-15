The “Medical Power Supply Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Medical Power Supply market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Medical Power Supply market is provided in detail in the report.

A power supply is an electrical device that supplies electric power to an electrical load. Safety is the primary factor that distinguishes medical-grade power supplies from commercial models. Also, a medical equipment typically requires longer design cycles than other types of equipment, as well as more support from the power supply vendor. Additionally, a medical equipment usually needs to have longer life expectancy than other equipment and often has to be supported by the power supply vendor for many years.

Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Application Type

The increase in the number of government initiatives for the diagnosis of infectious disease, along with the rising need for fast detection of diseases, is contributing to the growing demand for the diagnostic and monitoring equipment, across the world. Government initiatives, awareness programs, and funding for research studies have influenced the healthcare industry. Governments are proactively investing in many of the research studies, including those for the diagnosis of infectious diseases.

Technology holds a central role in expanding the market for diagnostic and monitoring devices. The increase in the aging population and the transformation of acute illnesses, such as heart failure, into chronic diseases indicate that the number of patients is also increasing. All the aforementioned factors are expected to contribute to the huge market share of the concerned segment.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same during the Forecast Period

North America is the largest market for medical power supply, globally. The high growth registered by North America is attributed to the strong base of healthcare facilities, especially hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers, in the region.

In terms of growth, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region. The factors, such as a huge population base, rising incidence of chronic disease, and rising healthcare facilities, are expected to drive the growth of the medical power supply market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Detailed TOC of Medical Power Supply Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Healthcare Equipment

4.2.2 Rise in the Number of Healthcare Facilities

4.2.3 Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

4.2.4 Growing Demand for Portable and Home-based Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Huge Cost Involved in the Process

4.3.2 Strict Government Regulations and Guidelines

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Open Frame Power Supply

5.1.2 Enclosed Power Supply

5.1.3 Adapter Power Supply

5.1.4 Converters

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment

5.2.1.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

5.2.1.2 Ultrasound

5.2.1.3 X-Ray

5.2.1.4 Computed Tomography

5.2.1.5 Electrocardiogram

5.2.1.6 Positron Emission Tomography

5.2.1.7 Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment

5.2.2 Surgical Equipment

5.2.3 Home Medical Equipment

5.2.4 Dental Equipment

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Technology

5.3.1 AC To DC Power Supply

5.3.2 DC To DC Power Supply

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Delta Electronics Group

6.1.2 Emerson Network

6.1.3 Excelsys Technology

6.1.4 Globtek Inc.

6.1.5 Mean Well Enterprises Co. Ltd

6.1.6 Powerbox International AB

6.1.7 SL Industries Inc.

6.1.8 Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation

6.1.9 TDK-Lambda Corporation

6.1.10 XP Power

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

