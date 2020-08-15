The “Man Portable Military Electronics Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Man Portable Military Electronics market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Man Portable Military Electronics market is provided in detail in the report.

All electronic equipment that can be operated, while being carried by dismounted soldiers, are included in the study. The study includes all types of electronic systems that are incorporated in the body armors of soldiers and mounted on their helmets; this does not include rocket/grenade/missile-launching systems that are man-portable. However, the man-portable electronics that form the accessories of the launching systems are included.

ISTAR Segment Projected to Grow at a High Pace

Currently, the communications segment of the market studied has the highest share out of all the segments. The increased use of man-pack radios by dismounted soldiers is the primary reason for the high share of this segment. However, growth rates are expected to be high in the ISTAR segment. ISTAR includes intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, as well as reconnaissance. ISTAR capabilities help in linking together several battlefield functions, to assist a combat force in deploying their sensors on the battlefield, as well as managing the information the unit gathers. Thus, the focus is currently on this segment, which is the reason for its high expected CAGR.

Asia-Pacific expected to Record the Highest Growth

By region, the North American market is generating the highest revenue at present, in the market studied. However, the growth of the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be higher during the forecast period. Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, like India, China, and Japan, are investing significant amounts in modernizing their armed forces. These modernization programs are further being boosted by the increasing defense spending from these countries, which collectively, has a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Man Portable Military Electronics Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Man Portable Military Electronics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Communications

5.1.2 ISTAR

5.1.3 Command and Control

5.1.4 Other Products

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.4 Iran

5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Harris Corporation

6.2.2 Collins Aerospace

6.2.3 General Dynamics Corporation

6.2.4 Safran

6.2.5 Thales SA

6.2.6 Codan

6.2.7 Elbit Systems Ltd.

6.2.8 Saab AB

6.2.9 Exelis

6.2.10 Cojot

6.2.11 Flir Systems

6.2.12 L3 Technologies Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

