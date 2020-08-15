The “Malaria Diagnostics Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Malaria Diagnostics market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Malaria Diagnostics market is provided in detail in the report.

Malaria Diagnostics Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Malaria is a serious life-threatening disease caused by a parasite, transmitted by the bite of infected anopheles mosquitoes. Infected mosquitoes transport the plasmodium parasite.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099149

Key Market Trends:

Microscopic Diagnostics is Expected to Hold the Highest Market Share in the Technology Segment

Microscopy has been the standard for malaria diagnosis since it was first introduced 100 years ago. When these tests are performed by professional hands and in the ideal settings, it performs well. According to the WHO estimations, approximately 204 million microscopic malaria tests were conducted globally. The leading number of these tests were performed in India with the highest burden of the disease in Southeast Asia.

Malaria parasites which include the parasites, such as the P. falciparum, P. malariae, P. ovale, and P. vivax, at different stages of life can be identified through this method. Furthermore, the parasite density can also be quantified to accordingly design treatment plans. Accurate diagnosis offered by molecular tests is contributing to its increasing adoption. Though a general lack of sustained investment in microscopy services means that the quality of results varies greatly, under typical field conditions, the performance of microscopy is compromised.

Middle East & Africa Expected to Retain Dominant in the Malaria Diagnostics Market

The MEA region is expected to retain the highest share in the market share over the forecast period, due to the rising investments by the developed countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, larger patient population, coupled with the rising focus of the WHO to reduce the mortality rate of malaria in the African countries. The United States accounted for 31% of the total funding for malaria elimination in Africa with an approximate funding of USD 800 million in 2016. In addition, the rising need for the early detection and increased awareness regarding malaria diagnosis are expected to propel the demand for the malaria diagnostics market in this region.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Malaria Diagnostics Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099149

Detailed TOC of Malaria Diagnostics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Demand for Diagnostic Tools in Malaria-endemic Regions

4.2.2 Increasing Technological Advancements and Efficient Diagnostics

4.2.3 Scale-up of Rapid Diagnostic Tests and Universal Access to Diagnosis

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Number of Malaria-free Countries

4.3.2 Rising Demand for Low-cost Diagnostic Tools

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Clinical Diagnostics

5.1.2 Microscopic Diagnostics

5.1.3 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs)

5.1.4 Molecular Diagnostics

5.1.5 Other Technologies

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Access Bio Inc.

6.1.2 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.3 BioMerieux SA

6.1.4 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

6.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.6 Premier Medical Corporation Pvt. Ltd

6.1.7 Siemens Healthineers

6.1.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.9 Nikon Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Whipped Cream Dispensers Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Nicotine Gum Market 2020: Growing Tends in Global Regions with COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Size and Share, Types and Applications, and Recent Development Status Forecast till 2026

Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Equipment Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

E-Glass Glass Microfiber Market Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Size, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 Research Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Bilirubin Blood Test Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Smart Tracker Market Future Demand Status, Global Industry Revenue of Top Key Players, Industry Share and Manufacturing Size | COVID-19 Impact Forecast by 2020-2026