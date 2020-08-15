The “Laboratory Informatics Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Laboratory Informatics market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Laboratory Informatics market is provided in detail in the report.

Laboratory Informatics Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Laboratory informatics is the specialized application of information with the help of a platform consisting of equipment, software, and data management tools that allow scientific data to be captured, migrated, processed, and interpreted for immediate use, as well as for future use.

Key Market Trends:

Laboratory Information Management System is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Product

In the product segment of the laboratory informatics market, laboratory information management system is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period.

LIMS are usually intended for the laboratories having recurring workflows, such as quality control laboratories. LIM system contains a special data structure, and the processes of the laboratory (workflow) should already be established in a certain format. LIMS products have been losing market share to electronic lab notebooks (ELN) and laboratory execution system (LES) in the recent years. This trend can be observed in the sales growth of LES vendors and in the investment of large LIMS providers in the field of ELN and LES. Some of the major players in the market studied, such as LabVantage Solutions Inc., have invested heavily, in order to develop comprehensive and highly integrated LES and ELN capabilities.

North America Domainates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecasted Period

North America currently dominates the market for laboratory informatics and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the well-established healthcare industry and better reimbursement facilities in the region. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North American region, due to the higher adoption of digital healthcare in the country and the rising investments done by the companies over there.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Laboratory Informatics Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Laboratory Informatics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Accuracy and Efficiency of Results

4.2.2 Increasing Applications of Lab Informatics Solutions

4.2.3 Increasing Number of Diagnoses

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Integration Standards for Laboratory Informatics

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

5.1.2 Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)

5.1.3 Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

5.1.4 Laboratory Execution System (LES)

5.1.5 Chromatography Data System (CDS)

5.1.6 Scientific Data Management System (SDMS)

5.1.7 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

5.2 By Component

5.2.1 Services

5.2.2 Software

5.3 By Delivery Mode

5.3.1 On-premise

5.3.2 Web-hosted

5.3.3 Cloud-based

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Informatics Corporation)

6.1.2 Agilent Technologies

6.1.3 Cerner Corporation

6.1.4 McKesson Corporation

6.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.6 LabLynx Inc.

6.1.7 LabVantage Solutions Inc.

6.1.8 LabWare Inc.

6.1.9 PerkinElmer Inc.

6.1.10 Waters Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

