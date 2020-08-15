The “Label-free Array Systems Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Label-free Array Systems market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Label-free Array Systems market is provided in detail in the report.

Label-free Array Systems Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies use label-free array systems in the drug discovery process. It works on the principle of refractive index, impedance-based assays, and optical interferometry, for identifying and validating new molecules as the possible drug candidates. The systems reduce the cost and time for drug identification and validation process.

As per the scope of this report, the global label-free array systems market is segmented by technology, application, end user, and geography.

Key Market Trends:

The Surface Plasmon Resonance Technology Segment is Expected to the Exhibit the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period

Based on the technology, the segmentation includes cellular dielectric spectroscopy, bio-layer interferometry, surface plasmon resonance, and other technologies. Among these, surface plasmon resonance technology is likely to experience significant growth in the global label-free array systems market.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market and is also the Fastest-growing Market

Region-wise, North America is expected to emerge as the leading region in the global label-free array systems market. The rise in chronic and life-threatening diseases is resulting in an increase in drug discovery programs in the United States. This is leading to increasing demand for label-free array systems in the region. The companies are also introducing label-free cell-based systems for early drug discovery. Meanwhile, certain issues, including a limit of detection and probability of the device, and the sensitivity of the device, are being optimized by manufacturers to offer better label-free array systems.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Label-free Array Systems Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Label-free Array Systems Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Advantages over Labeled Detection Techniques

4.2.2 Increase in the R&D Expenditure of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

4.2.3 Technological Advancements in Label-free Technologies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Instrumentation Costs

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Surface Plasmon Resonance

5.1.2 Bio Layer Interferometry

5.1.3 Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy

5.1.4 Other Technologies

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Drug Discovery

5.2.2 Protein Interface Analysis

5.2.3 Antibody Characterization and Development

5.2.4 Protein Complex and Cascade Analysis

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Contract Research Organizations

5.3.2 Agricultural Research Institutes

5.3.3 R&D Labs

5.3.4 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies

6.1.2 Attana AB

6.1.3 Biacore (GE Healthcare)

6.1.4 Bioptix Inc.

6.1.5 Biorad Laboratories

6.1.6 Eppendorf AG

6.1.7 F.Hoffman La Roche

6.1.8 ForteBio

6.1.9 GWC Technologies

6.1.10 Molecular Devices LLC

6.1.11 PerkinElmer

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

