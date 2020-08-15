The “IR (Infrared) Camera Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global IR (Infrared) Camera market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide IR (Infrared) Camera market is provided in detail in the report.

IR (Infrared) Camera Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

An infrared camera is a non-contact device that detects infrared energy (heat) and converts it into an electronic signal, which is then processed to produce a thermalimage on a video monitor and perform temperature calculations.

Key Market Trends:

LWIR and MWIR is Expected to have Significant Growth

LWIR and MWIR are the most used wavelengths of IR camera for security and surveillance applications. However, there are certain applications where LWIR is more efficient than MWIR, including objects of detection that span a very wide temperature range requiring intra-scene imaging of both hot and cold objects.

In harsh environments, where MWIR may not perform well in imaging through smoke or aerosols, LWIR is usually the chosen technology. These mainly include the firefighting and military applications.

Also, for most of the surveillance situations (man or vehicle to be detected within ambient temperature background), there is more flux (thermal energy emitted by the targets and by the environmental background), which is not efficiently contained by the MWIR due to the lack of band availability. Such applications have also witnessed the increased adoption of LWIR.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Have Highest Growth

In China, IR cameras are witnessing an increased adoption in armed forces, owing to their day-night working capability and their ability to perform well in all weather conditions. For instance, the government of China offers huge military budgets for the incorporation of modern technology, owing to reforms by the Chinese communist party.

One of the world’s largest makers of drones, Chinese DJI, has partnered up with FLIR Systems, to bring infrared cameras to DJI’s drones. DJI is providing drones attached with thermal imaging cameras, which were used by coast guards, and are now also available at lower costs to the public for recreational purposes.

Furthermore, Southern China plays a significant role in the Chinese IR camera industry, as it acts as an access to the international technological and market hub Hong Kong. This makes it easier for players in Shenzhen to purchase IR LEDs, a key component in IR cameras, which give them an edge over their competitors in Northern and Eastern China.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

IR (Infrared) Camera Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of IR (Infrared) Camera Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Demand for Surveillance Across Various Verticals

4.3.2 Gradually Decreasing Costs of Thermal Cameras

4.3.3 Rapid Development of High Performance Infrared Cameras

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Accuracy in IR Camera Functionality

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Detector

5.1.1 Cooled

5.1.2 Uncooled

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Germanium

5.2.2 Silicon

5.2.3 Sapphire

5.2.4 Other Materials

5.3 By Type

5.3.1 Short-wavelength IR

5.3.2 Medium-wavelength IR

5.3.3 Long-wavelength IR

5.4 By End-user Vertical

5.4.1 Military and Defense

5.4.2 Automotive

5.4.3 Industrial

5.4.4 Commercial

5.4.5 Residential

5.4.6 Other End-user Verticals

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Flir Systems Inc.

6.1.2 SPI Corporation

6.1.3 Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd.

6.1.4 Raytheon Company

6.1.5 Seek Thermal Inc.

6.1.6 Fluke Corporation

6.1.7 Testo AG

6.1.8 HGH Infrared Systems

6.1.9 Teledyne Dalsa Inc.

6.1.10 DRS Technologies Inc.

6.1.11 Optris Infrared Sensing, LLC

6.1.12 Xenics NV

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

