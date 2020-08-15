The “Ion Chromatography Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Ion Chromatography market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Ion Chromatography market is provided in detail in the report.

Ion Chromatography Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

This report estimates the global ion chromatography market. It incorporates a detailed analysis of technology, which includes ion-exchange chromatography, ion-exclusion chromatography, and ion-pair chromatography. Ion chromatography is a well-established technique for the analysis of anions and cations in liquid, gaseous, and solid samples. Organizations, such as the ISO, US EPA, ASTM, and AOAC have established their standards on regulatory methods of analysis using this technique. Currently, electrochemical and spectrometric methods are the two detection methods applied in ion chromatography.

Key Market Trends:

Ion-exchange Chromatography Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

There are two types of ion-exchange chromatography techniques, based on the nature of charge present on the ion. They are anion exchange chromatography and cation exchange chromatography. Ion exchange resins are useful as carriers for medicinal materials and in slow release applications. Cholestyramine, a dried and ground strong base anion resin, is used in binding the bile acid for reducing blood cholesterol. The usage of this ion exchange in the medical field is increasing, and thus, driving the market growth.

One of the main advantages of ion exchange is that there is only one interaction involved in the separation, the analytical species interacting with the stationary phase; while the downside of ion-exchange chromatography is the high cost of these columns. The ion-exchange chromatography market share is dominant, due to a wide range of applications and associated markets. This market share is expected to increase further during the forecast period.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

In the United States, ion chromatography is used for many applications. Ion chromatography (IC) has proven to be an effective technology for final production testing, pharmaceutical applications, environmental monitoring, food testing, and other applications. The United States Pharmacopeia (USP) is a non-government not-for-profit organization that supports itself through the sale of books (USP-NF and other publications) and reference standards. USP sets standards for the use of ion chromatography in pharmaceutical applications. Many organizations, such as USEPA (United States Environmental Protection Agency), ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials), and AOAC (Association of Official Analytical Chemists) are some of the additions to the market in the United States. These organizations also develop standards or regulatory methods of analysis for various applications of ion chromatography.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Ion Chromatography Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Ion Chromatography Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Academic and Commercial R&D Spending on Pharmaceuticals

4.2.2 Increasing Use of Ion Chromatography Technique in Purifying Monoclonal Antibodies (MABS)

4.2.3 Increasing Use of Ion Chromatography Technique in the Food, Beverage, and Water Industries

4.2.4 Technological Advancements in Ion Chromatography

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Instruments

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Personnel to Handle Equipment

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Ion-exchange Chromatography

5.1.2 Ion-exclusion Chromatography

5.1.3 Ion-pair Chromatography

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Environmental Testing

5.2.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2.3 Food Industry

5.2.4 Chemicals Industry

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.1.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.3 GE Healthcare

6.1.4 Metrohm AG

6.1.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.1.6 Perkin Elmer Inc.

6.1.7 Shimadzu Corporation

6.1.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.9 Tosoh Corporation

6.1.10 Waters

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

