As per the scope of this report, in vitro diagnostics involves medical devices and consumables that are utilized to perform in vitro tests on various biological samples. They are used for the diagnosis of various medical conditions, such as chronic diseases.

Key Market Trends:

Reagent is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Product Segment

In the product segment of the In-Vitro Diagnostic market, the reagent is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period.

The reagent segment of the market studied includes chemical, biological, or immunological components, solutions, or preparations intended by the manufacturer to be used during the in-vitro diagnosis process. Given the high cost of many diagnostic platforms, it is common for manufacturers to lease equipment instead of selling technology outright to end users. In these arrangements, the lease is tied to contracts to purchase associated reagents or assays for the equipment over the life of the contract. Many diagnostic companies have in excess of 75% of sales from consumables such as assays and reagents, and such agreements guarantee the generation of cyclic revenues associated with the sale of reagents and other consumables.

Many developing countries have established local immunoassay reagent programs to manufacture low-cost, high-quality immunoassay reagents. Kits from these projects are now beginning to become available and are likely to fuel the market expansion.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to continue its Dominance in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for In-Vitro Diagnostic and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future owing to the well-established healthcare industry and rising prevalence of the chronic diseases in the region. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North America region; this is due to the rising healthcare expenditure, along with rapid adoption of point-of-care testing.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

In-Vitro Diagnostic Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of In-Vitro Diagnostic Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Increasing Use of Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics

4.2.3 Advanced Technologies

4.2.4 Increasing Awareness and Acceptance of Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulations

4.3.2 Cumbersome Reimbursement Procedures

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technique

5.1.1 Histochemistry

5.1.2 Molecular Diagnostics

5.1.3 Hematology

5.1.4 POC Testing

5.1.5 Self-blood Glucose Testing

5.1.6 Immunochemistry

5.1.7 Other Techniques

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Instrument

5.2.2 Reagent

5.2.3 Others

5.3 By Usability

5.3.1 Disposable IVD Devices

5.3.2 Reusable IVD Devices

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Infectious Disease

5.4.2 Diabetes

5.4.3 Cancer/Oncology

5.4.4 Cardiology

5.4.5 Autoimmune Disease

5.4.6 Nephrology

5.4.7 Drug Testing

5.4.8 Other Applications

5.5 By End Users

5.5.1 Academia

5.5.2 Laboratories

5.5.3 Hospitals & Clinics

5.5.4 Other End Users

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 US

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Germany

5.6.2.2 UK

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Italy

5.6.2.5 Spain

5.6.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 Japan

5.6.3.3 India

5.6.3.4 Australia

5.6.3.5 South Korea

5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Middle East and Africa

5.6.4.1 GCC

5.6.4.2 South Africa

5.6.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.6.5 South America

5.6.5.1 Brazil

5.6.5.2 Argentina

5.6.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 BioMérieux

6.1.2 Danaher Corporation

6.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.1.6 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.7 Arkray Inc.

6.1.8 Sysmex Corporation

6.1.9 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

6.1.10 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

6.1.11 Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

6.1.12 QIAGEN N.V.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

