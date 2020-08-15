The “Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance market is provided in detail in the report.

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

ISR is an integrated intelligence and operations function that can be defined as a coordinated acquisition, processing, and provision of accurate, relevant, timely information and intelligence to support the defense force’s decision-making process.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999472

Key Market Trends:

Growth Led by the Airborne ISR Segment

The global ISR market is segmented based on platforms into land, air, sea, and space. The land-based platforms segment held the largest market share in 2018. The air-based platforms segment, led by the increasing popularity of UAVs and communication system, is expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments until 2024, and it is likely to control almost one-third of the market. The space platforms segment is anticipated to attract the maximum attention and is likely to be the most-explored segment of this industry. As seen in some new projects, the market at present is moving toward consolidation and integration of ISR systems across all platforms, which may result in efficiency and performance. In the airborne segment, the demand for electronic support/countermeasures (ESM/ECM), airborne C3, and surveillance/maritime patrol aircraft is expected to grow steadily, owing to the increasing need for total situational awareness, air superiority, and survivability.

Asia-Pacific Will Experience the Highest Growth in the ISR Market

The United States is one of the leading countries, in terms of defense platforms and spending. The country also spends heavily in order to bring collaboration between naval, airborne space, as well as land forces. The United States Coast Guard’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems Acquisition Program is a multi-year effort in order to design, develop, and integrate the equipment used on the Coast Guard’s newest assets, which also includes the national security cutter, offshore patrol cutter, long-range surveillance aircraft (HC-130J), and the medium range surveillance aircraft (HC-144A, C-27J). Currently, North America holds a major share. However, the market dynamics are shifting toward the Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern regions. China and India are taking huge strides toward strengthening their armed force capabilities, and are among the top five defense spending countries in the world. Also, both these countries have plans to enhance their unmanned aerial systems in the near future, which is expected to propel the growth of the market in this region.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Purchase this Report (Price 5250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999472

Detailed TOC of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Platform

5.1.1 Land

5.1.2 Air

5.1.3 Sea

5.1.4 Space

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Russia

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Israel

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 L3 Technologies Inc.

6.4.2 General Dynamics Corporation

6.4.3 The Boeing Company

6.4.4 Elbit Systems Ltd

6.4.5 BAE Systems PLC

6.4.6 Harris Corporation

6.4.7 Thales-Raytheon Systems Company LLC

6.4.8 Rheinmetall Defense

6.4.9 CACI International Inc.

6.4.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.11 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Vacuum Lifting Device Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Cephalosporin Drugs Market Size Forecast 2020 to 2026: by Development Share, Regional Trends, Industry Analysis by Future Growth Rate, Demand and Supply with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Electrical Wire and Cable Crimpers Market Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Size, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 Research Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Automotive Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polyamide Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026

Veterinary Thermometer Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Magnetic Bearings Market Prominent Players, Size Expansion, Industry Share, Global Industry Trends, and Forecast Analysis 2020-2026 | Report Includes COVID-19 Impact on Industry