Infant Nutrition Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Infant nutrition is a substitute food for breast milk. The initial six months after birth plays a very crucial role in the development of a child, wherein ensuring optimal nutrition during this period is of paramount importance. Breast milk is highly nutritious and contains carbohydrates, proteins, fats, minerals, and vitamins imperative for the development of the child. However, in certain cases, the mother may not be able to produce breast milk or may not be able to breastfeed the baby due to other reasons. In such cases, infant nutrition products act as a suitable substitute.

Key Market Trends:

Prepared Food is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Baby Food Segment

In the product type segmentation of the infant nutrition market, the prepared food sub-segment under the baby food segment is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period.

The market size of the baby food segment can be attributed to the current busy lifestyle of people and the emergence of a variety of organic and healthy food for infants. The extensive sale of prepared food is mainly attributed to its ease of access. As the manufacturers of prepared food, most companies are now coming up with more organic food products, which is free from preservatives and residues of fertilizers and pesticides. However, there are also some parents who prefer to prepare the baby’s food by themselves, so as to be assured of hygiene and nutrition.

Therefore there is also a demand for the dried food that is on a rise, majorly due to the increasing trust of parents upon the quality of food, which is provided by the companies and increasing improvisation that is continuously being done in the food products by the manufacturers. There are other baby foods segment of the market majorly inclusive of the juices and products that are rich in omega-3 DHA and arachidonic acid (ARA), along with other nutritional products.

North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period

The presence of high per capita healthcare expenditure, coupled with high awareness levels and rising disposable income, is contributing to the growth of the market in the region. The average age at which American women are giving birth has been rising as young women are increasingly prioritizing their careers over family planning. Hence, a rise in parental concerns, with respect to baby’s health and nutrition, is driving the growth of the North American regional market. There are also consumers, especially in the developed countries, who are willing to pay for premium amounts for such products, owing to the general perception of these products being more healthy and safe as compared to conventional products.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Infant Nutrition Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Infant Nutrition Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Working Mothers Population

4.2.2 Higher Spending on Baby Health

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Organic Baby Food

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Concerns Regarding Food Safety

4.3.2 Stringent Regulation for Infant Food

4.4 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 By Infant Formula

5.1.1.1 First Infant Formula

5.1.1.2 Follow-on Formula

5.1.1.3 Growing-up Formula

5.1.1.4 Specialty Baby Formula

5.1.2 By Baby Food

5.1.2.1 Prepared Food

5.1.2.2 Dried Food

5.1.2.3 Other Baby Foods

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Baby Gourmet Foods Inc.

6.1.3 Bellamy’s Australia Limited

6.1.4 Danone S.A.

6.1.5 FrieslandCampina

6.1.6 Reckitt Benckiser (Mead Johnson)

6.1.7 NestlÃ© S.A.

6.1.8 Perrigo Company Plc

6.1.9 Parent’s Choice Infant Formula

6.1.10 The Kraft Heinz Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

